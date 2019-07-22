Be careful out there, it’s going to be a hot few days.
The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory that goes into effect for the Wasatch Front at noon Monday. The advisory will stay in effect through midnight Tuesday night.
The area will see high temperatures of 100 to 102 degrees, with lows in the mid-70s, the NWS states, which will bring “little in the way of overnight relief.”
The National Weather Service recommends taking extra precautions if you work or spend time outside in the next two days.
“When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening,” the advisory states.
The NWS also recommends knowing the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and if you do need to spend time outside, you should wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.
Signs of heat exhaustion include feeling faint or dizzy; excessive sweating; cool, pale, clammy skin; nausea or vomiting; rapid, weak pulse and muscle cramps.
If you experience signs of heat exhaustion, it is recommended to find a cooler, air conditioned place and drink water or take a cool shower.
Signs of a heat stroke are a throbbing headache; no sweating; body temperature above 103 degrees; red, hot, dry skin; nausea or vomiting; rapid, strong pulse and perhaps loss of consciousness.
Heat stroke is an urgent emergency and if you are experiencing a heat stroke you should call 911.
Residents in the area are also encouraged to take steps to make sure that all pets are properly cared for.
Temperatures are expected to cool down Wednesday, when the forecasted high is 92 degrees.