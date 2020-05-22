The National Weather Services released a High Wind Warning on Friday at 6:29 p.m. for the Southern Wasatch Front.
The warning states the areas predicted to be affected the most are located mainly in northern Utah County, including the Point of the Mountain, Lehi, Saratoga Springs and Utah Lake.
The strong northwest winds are blowing at 30 to 40 mph, with some gusts predicted to reach 65 mph, according to the warning.
The National Weather Service predicts the high winds will occur from the time of the warning's release to midnight tonight.
Predicted impacts include high winds moving loose debri, property damage and power outages. The warning states travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of reduced visibility are also possible.
"Strong northwest winds behind the cold front passage will cause higher waves and dangerous boating conditions on Utah Lake," the warning states.
The National Weather Service urges people in the affected areas to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind.