A good idea often starts with compassion for others.
Highland’s Cameron and Cami Kesler are both health care workers. Cameron Kesler is an internal medicine physician, working as a hospitalist at American Fork and Utah Valley hospitals. Cami Kesler is a family nurse practitioner at Intermountain Pediatrics in American Fork. Parents to five children, the Keslers have observed first-hand the stress and strain COVID-19 has placed on their fellow health care workers.
They decided to do something about it.
“This isn’t New York City,” Cami Kesler said. “There aren’t as many cases here in Utah, but it’s still very stressful for health care workers. We wanted to figure out a way we could help.”
The Keslers came up with an idea they call “Breakroom Boxes.” They have delivered the boxes of snacks to hospitals, fire stations and clinics throughout the Wasatch Front as far away as Ogden.
“It’s kind of crazy,” Cami Kesler said. “It started about three weeks ago. Cameron and I were talking about how hard this situation is on nurses and health care workers. A lot of them have to be gowned up their whole shift. It’s really taxing on them coming in every day as restrictions get stricter and stricter. (At) some places, the workers have to wear oxygen masks their whole shift. We just wanted to do something for them.”
Cami Kesler got on Instagram and started looking around for ways to help. The Keslers got responses from college friends from Colorado and California, who offered to donate and help any way they could. That’s where the idea for “Breakroom Boxes” was born.
“Snacks are always helpful,” Cami Kesler said. “We thought we could take health care workers snacks or meals.”
The Keslers started off ordering $300 worth of snacks from Costco. They created a Venmo account asking for donations toward their idea and within seven days had collected $7,000. Local companies such as Shine Cosmetics and GreenMe Smoothies stepped up to make donations.
“With word of mouth, people throughout central and northern Utah are helping us,” Cami Kesler said. “It’s been really cool meeting them.”
The Keslers delivered 10 boxes last week and have 10 more boxes prepared for their next delivery.
“The people we took them to were super grateful,” Cami Kesler said. “They understood the boxes weren’t just from Cameron and myself, they were from the community and even people out of state. For them to know others were supporting them was great. It’s been nice to remember how important those people are who help our community and state thrive during this crisis.”
The Keslers’ five children — Savannah (16), Lucy (13), Jillian (11), Jimmy (9) and Gwen (5) — have helped put the boxes together. Donations are sometimes left on the Keslers’ front porch, including items such as lip gloss, gift cards, hand lotion and protein bars. A local copy company helped to create and donate the signs that accompany the boxes.
“It’s a fun distraction for the family amidst all the stress of COVID-19,” Cami Kesler said. “Everybody is struggling in a different way. There might be a mom with young kids at home who is going out of her mind and these boxes help. So this effort trickles all the way around. It’s been neat to see people rallying around the idea.”
Those interested in donating can do so through Venmo (@health-heros) or through Instagram (Camikesler_np).