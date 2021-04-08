On Tuesday, the Utah Attorney General's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Lone Peak Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in Highland after an IP address traced to the home was allegedly observed distributing child pornography.
The IP address was reportedly observed distributing the files through a peer-to-peer program in February, according to the probable cause statement, and those files were allegedly linked to Rex Joseph Ream, a 59-year-old Highland resident.
After being read his Miranda Rights, Ream reportedly confirmed that he lived in the basement of the home, where his bedroom and office are located, adding that the computers in his room belonged to him.
When asked about the program used to distribute child pornography, Ream reportedly refused to talk about it and asked for an attorney. That's when the interview with Ream ended, according to the probable cause statement.
Forensics of the computer on-site allegedly showed hundreds of file names indicative of child pornography, and the file that was observed being distributed in February was found on the computer.
One of the videos allegedly found on the computer showed a prepubescent girl, approximately 10 years old, being sodomized.
The probable cause statement also added that several connections were allegedly made by law enforcement with the IP addresses registered to the home. These connections occurred between 2019 and 2021, with several child pornography files allegedly being distributed during that time period.
According to the probably cause statement, Ream deletes the downloaded files of child pornography, but there were some files allegedly found on several of his devices.
Ream is not employed and currently lives with his mother, according to the probable cause statement. His mother reportedly told law enforcement that Ream is mentally unstable and his behavior is unpredictable and aggressive when under stress.
In response, the Utah Attorney General's Office ICAC Task Force requested a high bail or no bail, and Ream is currently being held on no bail at the Utah County Jail.