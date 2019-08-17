A few years ago, a Bristol Myers Squibb employee casually mentioned to one of the company’s executives that it would be great to do a cross-country bike ride to raise money for cancer research. And just like that, the Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride was born, now entering its sixth year.
The beginning really was that simple, Marty Whalen, vice president of oncology sales with Bristol Myers Squibb, said.
The ride is now in its sixth year, and Whalen said they’ve learned a lot about how to properly execute it. Bristol Myers Squibb partners with the V Foundation for Cancer Research, founded by former basketball coach Jim Valvano in 1993. Bristol Myers Squibb employees participating in the ride help raise money, which is matched by the company up to $500,000. Every dollar, Whalen said, goes to the V Foundation.
“We (at Bristol Myers Squibb) pride ourselves on putting the patient at the center of everything we do,” Whalen said. “And we always say this bike ride is a lot more than just a bike ride. It really, really has significance and meaning.”
Whalen himself has participated in the bike ride several times, and said things happen on the ride that have moved him to tears, like last year while he was riding through Indiana and a three-time cancer survivor told the riders his story.
“He literally just broke down in front of us, thanking us for riding and for raising money to try to find a cure for those people who struggle,” Whalen said.
People will also honk their horns or donate money directly to the riders, Whalen said, because of the clear writing on the clothing worn by the cyclists advertising the cancer ride.
“We take those donations along the way, because people want to share their story with cancer and their fight, whether it be successful or not successful,” he said.
The ride starts Sept. 4 on Cannon Beach in Oregon, finishing in Boise on Sept. 6. Whalen said traditionally, the riders start with their feet in the water of the Pacific Ocean off Cannon Beach, and that they take some sand from the beach, which is passed on to the different teams as they make their way across the country, finishing Sept. 24 in New Jersey, again with riders standing in the ocean.
Bristol Myers Squibb employee Jim Ray, who lives in Highland, will ride from Boise to Salt Lake City as part of a 16-person team from Sept. 7-9. He first participated in the bike ride four years ago. He had never done this kind of bike riding before participating in the cancer ride, he said, so there was a steep learning curve.
“Now I love it,” he said.
The company provides all the gear as well as training, working with coaches to ensure safety. Currently, Ray said he’s riding 120-130 miles a week in preparation.
Ray explained company employees from all different sectors and all different parts of the country participate and are split up into teams, typically around 16 people strong. Ray’s team is called “Mission Possible.” They’ll ride for three days straight, stay the night, then arrive on the last day. A group of riders will start riding around 7 a.m., while another group drives ahead to a set location where they’ll pick up and keep riding.
Four years ago, Ray didn’t have any personal connection to cancer. No family or friends had been affected. But in four short years, that’s all changed — last year, Ray’s uncle was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer, one of Ray’s college roommates lost his mom to lymphoma in April of this year, another college roommate is fighting two forms of cancer, and another roommate passed away just a couple of months ago from cancer.
“The first time I rode ... I mainly did it because I wanted to get a feeling for what cancer patients are going through. When you’re out there going for a 100 mile ride ... you think about the cancer patients and what they’re fighting, and if you think about that, it gives you a little push to get through it,” Ray said. “So that really helped me to understand more what patients are going through the first time, but now, being directly affected myself by family and friends and really being able to spend time with these individuals, it has a lot more meaning to me.”
Jerseys provided by Bristol Myers Squibb have a large space on the back where cyclists can write the names of the people they ride for. This year, Ray’s jersey will be full of the names of his family and friends. When training rides get tough, Ray said he thinks of them and it helps him push through.
“It takes more than just one person to fight cancer,” Ray said. “We can all do our part by going out there and doing what we can to support (cancer patients), whether it be monetarily or just as a friend ... I want my friends and my family and my uncle ... to know that we’re doing what we can.”
To learn more about the Coast 2 Coast for Cancer Ride or donate, visit http://cancerbikeride.org.