Picture a seed. Some of the smallest seeds in the world are barely the size of dust motes, while other seeds from palm trees can weigh more than a dozen pounds.
The Division of Wildlife Resources Great Basin Research Center and Seed Warehouse does not collect seeds from around the world. Instead, the enormous facility in Ephraim contains millions of native and introduced seeds that particularly flourish on Utah lands. Why? To help reintroduce plant life to post wildfire land, among other rehab projects.
"We’re very much afoot in the field and afoot in the technical side. We’re that bridge between the academia and the on-the-ground work," said Kevin Gunnell, a habitat coordinator with the Utah Department of Natural Resources.
Gunnell led a media tour of the seed warehouse on Wednesday, pointing out specific species of seeds kept stacked in 50-pound bags along dozens of shelves throughout the building.
As the only seed warehouse in Utah, the facility is responsible for seed collection and mixing, as well as habitat research, range trend monitoring and providing habitat restoration equipment.
"What we are is a logistical and technical hub for the Watershed Restoration Initiative and a lot of the restoration work and fire rehab that goes on in the state," Gunnell said.
Built in 2004, the warehouse started with only half the amount of space. Now there are more than 1.2 million pounds of seeds located at the warehouse, with around 150,000 pounds of sagebrush seeds in cold storage.
There are over 150 different varieties of seed, from grasses to flowers to shrubs. The warehouse is climate controlled and usually kept at around 70 degrees. The cold storage keeps the sagebrush seeds at 34 degrees and the seeds can last for years instead of six months in the normal warehouse.
This season, Gunnell expects at least 1 million pounds of seeds will pass through the mixing machine at the warehouse and be scattered on burned land across the state.
"We try to match the species to the location," he said. "We're in the current process of trying to acquire seeds for some of the more recent fires we’ve had."
After receiving an order for a certain mix of seeds, the warehouse employees will handpick the right species of grasses or flowers or shrubs and dump the seeds into a giant blue mixing machine.
The mixer churns the seeds together and funnels the contents into large bags that are either planted by seed drills or aerial drops.
In some cases, the division will bring an enormous Ely chain, a surplus Navy anchor cable, to an area and drag the chain through the dirt to bury seeds.
"We don’t typically seed in just a single species out on the landscape. We’ll almost always seed in mixture. We’ll try to customize and mix for the project for the specific land area from what we have available that year," Gunnell said.
The most common seeds used in mixes are grasses that can quickly establish and secure the watershed after a wildfire. Native grasses like bluebunch wheatgrass, Indian ricegrass and western wheatgrass are popular, along with introduced species like crested wheatgrass or alfalfa.
Those popular species tend to cost less than $20 per pound, while rare seeds, like native Utah flowers, can cost $25 to $100 per pound. The expensive seeds are kept on the "million-dollar rack" in the warehouse, Gunnell explained.
"We obviously can’t get them in large quantities," he said.
Organizations like the Bureau of Land Management, the Forest Service and state or county governments can request seed for fire-ravaged lands or proactive fire prevention methods.
Most of the reseeding is concentrated on fires that become larger than 100 acres, but even 50-acre fires can be reseeded.
Officials target nearly 100,000 acres of land every year for proactive restoration work, like digging out cheatgrass or knocking down tree encroachment by pinion or juniper trees.
"We’re trying to prevent fires by going in before a fire actually burns," Gunnell said.
One of the challenges the warehouse is facing is supply and demand after last year's intense fire season. By the time the fire season is over in November, Gunnell expects the warehouse will be nearly empty.
"We ran down a lot of our supply and stock seed last year," he said. "Right now we're honestly trying to get enough seed to do everything with the fires."
He commended the Watershed Restoration Initiative for bringing the different state organizations together to protect and restore the wildlife and landscape before and after wildfires.
Being able to share resources and leverage strengths by cooperating has helped the warehouse focus on researching solutions and discovering materials for improved seeding.
"When the BLM or the Forest Service is looking at fire rehab, they are looking almost exclusively at stabilization. Whereas, we can take some of our funds and diversify that mix with some shrubs and flower species," he said. "We’re losing habitats and so we need to make sure that what’s left we maintain and preserve."