Human remains were discovered at the residence of Chad Daybell in Idaho on Tuesday, according to a Rexburg Police Department spokesman.
The remains have yet to be identified, Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief of Police Gary Hagen said in a press conference. Daybell was taken into custody by law enforcement officials for questioning in relation to the remains found on his property. Potential charges have not been released.
The Rexburg Police Department, with help from federal and county law enforcement, served a search warrant on Daybell's residence in St. Anthony, Fremont County, early Tuesday morning.
Officials with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Rexburg Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation descended on Daybell’s home in Idaho around 7 a.m. The operation closed several roads around the home, with dozens of drivers re-routed around the traffic blockades.
Authorities confirmed the search warrant, which is sealed to the public, is in relation to 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua Vallow, who have been missing since fall of 2019. The two are children of Daybell's wife, 47-year-old Lori Vallow Daybell, who is currently in the custody of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in relation to their disappearance. Friends and family say they have not seen Tylee since August and Joshua has been missing since September.
The Idaho Attorney General also has opened an investigation into the untimely death of Daybell’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell, who died in her sleep in October, two weeks before Chad and Lori Daybell tied the knot in Hawaii.
The couple have lived in Hawaii since their marriage. Lori Vallow Daybell’s children were last seen in Idaho.
Tammy Daybell graduated from Springville High School before attending Brigham Young University as a student. Once she graduated, Tammy worked as the secretary for Springville’s Parks Department and as a computer teacher at Art City Elementary School in Springville.
Tammy Daybell was buried at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery, but her remains were exhumed in December in connection with the overall case of the children's disappearance. Officials have not yet released the autopsy results.
This is the second search warrant served on the Daybell residence since September.
During the first search of the home on Jan. 3, law enforcement officials removed 43 items and searched a shed on the property, using metal detectors, probes and rakes to go over several portions of the yard.
The 43 items included computers, cellphones, journals, documents and medications, according to an earlier press release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.
On Jan. 25, Kaua‘i officials served Lori Vallow Daybell with an order for her to produce her children to authorities in Madison County by Jan. 31.
In relation with the Rexburg Police Department’s investigation, the Kaua’i Police Department then served a search warrant on a vehicle and a condo Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell were renting.
Lori Vallow Daybell missed the Jan. 31 deadline to produce her children and remained in Hawaii with her new husband.
Lori Vallow Daybell was arrested in Kaua’i in February on a warrant issued in Madison County, Idaho. Since her arrest on Feb. 20, authorities have charged Daybell with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children.
She is currently being held on $1 million bail.
Hagen was unable to answer any further questions at this time but said more details will be provided as information comes to light.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.