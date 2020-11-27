Over the next two months, a team of ice artisans will grow hundreds of thousands of icicles, harvest them and shape them into elegant ice castles for Utahns to witness and crawl through this winter season.
The crystal castles are a coveted attraction for residents along the Wasatch Front that will open for business in January despite logistical complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four of the six locations across the country will open this winter season, including the Midway location at Homestead Resort, the birthplace of Ice Castles. The other locations that will open are in Dillon, Colorado; Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; and North Woodstock, New Hampshire.
Ice Castles started about a decade ago in the front yard of founder Brent Christensen’s home in Alpine, according to Melissa Smuzynski, a spokesperson for the company. Soon after, Ice Castles opened its first public location in Midway.
The company describes Ice Castles as “an awe-inspiring, must-see winter phenomenon that brings fairy tales to life.”
“So we are excited to be able to continue that tradition hopefully this year for families,” Smuzynski told the Daily Herald in an interview on Nov. 18.
This winter’s castles will feature many of the same attractions and formations as last season’s, which included a light garden, 70-foot-long skyslide, ice caves, LED lights frozen in ice, frozen thrones, a waterfall and a maze.
“Overall, there will be all of the same features that people have come to love over the years: tunnels, crawl spaces, narrow slot canyons that people can squeeze through, caves and fountains,” said Smuzynski. “But the design itself changes from year to year.”
By the time a team of 20 to 40 ice artisans grow the thousands individual icicles that will make up the Midway Ice Castles, there will be “approximately 20 to 25 million pounds of ice that our guests are immersed in,” according to Smuzynski.
But a frozen kingdom can’t be built in a day, she noted.
“It is built one icicle at a time,” Smuzynski said. “The entire attraction, which covers about an acre of land, starts with one single icicle. And our team of ice artisans grow the icicles on site and then harvest them and hand place them one-by-one, (and) spray them with water to grow the experience.”
“So we like to say, ‘It’s not built, it’s grown.’ ”
Every day, the team will grow 5,000 to 12,000 icicles by hand and sculpt them into ice formations.
“Newly placed icicles are then drenched with water,” a summary of the process reads. “The blend of icicle placement, temperatures, water volume and wind result in an astonishing and ever-changing variety of ice formations.”
Some things will be different from last season, including mask requirements for guests and employees, sanitizing stations placed around attractions, reduced operating capacity and one-way crawl spaces and slot canyons “to prevent face-to-face exposure with other guests, even if they’re wearing masks.”
“We’re taking every precaution that we possibly can to protect our guests as well as our staff. It is our top priority, safety has always been our top priority,” Smuzynski said.
The admission capacity will “depend on when we open and what government mandates are at the time,” Smuzynski said, adding that “it’s a moving target at this point.”
Smuzynski saw a silver lining with having to reduce the number of guests.
“This year, I think the fact that there is a reduced capacity will give guests that really intimate feel that they want there,” she said. “Our lines will not be as long, and that would reduce the amount of time people have to spend standing next to others in a line.”
“We are thrilled to welcome families back to Ice Castles at The Homestead Resort in Midway this winter,” Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said in a press release. “The safety of our guests and staff has always been our top priority, and the new guidelines we have in place this season are designed to create a safe and magical environment for everyone.”
The four Ice Castles locations are expected to open in January, though the exact opening date is “weather dependent.” To buy tickets or learn more about the Ice Castles in Midway, visit http://icecastles.com/utah.