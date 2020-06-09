The Rexburg Police Department, with help from federal and county law enforcement, served a search warrant on Chad Daybell's residence early Tuesday morning.
Officials with the Fremont County Sheriff Office, Rexburg Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation descended on Daybell’s home in Idaho around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. The operation closed several roads around the home, with dozens of drivers re-routed around the traffic blockades.
The search is expected to take many hours.
Authorities confirmed the search warrant, which is sealed to the public, is in relation to 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua Vallow, who have been missing since fall 2019.
Daybell’s wife, 47-year-old Lori Vallow Daybell, is currently in the custody of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in relation to the two missing children. Friends and family say they have not seen Tylee since August and Joshua has been missing since September.
The Idaho Attorney General also has opened an investigation into the untimely death of Daybell’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell, who died in her sleep in October, two weeks before Chad and Lori Daybell tied the knot in Hawaii.
The couple have lived in Hawaii since their marriage. Lori Vallow Daybell’s children were last seen in Idaho, and officials have no indication that they are on Kaua‘i.
Tammy Daybell graduated from Springville High School before attending Brigham Young University as a student. Once she graduated, Tammy worked as the secretary for Springville’s Parks Department and the computer teacher at Art City Elementary School in Springville.
Tammy Daybell was buried at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery, but her remains were exhumed in December in connection with the disappearance. Officials have not yet released the autopsy.
This is the second search warrant served on the Daybell residence since September.
During the first search of the home on Jan. 3, law enforcement officials removed 43 items and searched a shed on the property, using metal detectors, probes and rakes to go over several portions of the yard.
The 43 items include computers, cellphones, journals, documents and medications, according to an earlier press release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.
On Jan. 25, Kaua‘i officials served Lori Vallow Daybell with an order for her to produce her children to authorities in Madison County by Jan. 31.
In relation with the Rexburg Police Department’s investigation, the Kaua’i Police Department then served a search warrant on a vehicle and a condo Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell were renting.
Lori Vallow Daybell missed the Jan. 31 deadline to produce her children and remained in Hawaii with her new husband.
Lori Vallow Daybell was arrested in Kaua’i, Hawaii, in February on a warrant issued in Madison County, Idaho. Since her arrest on Feb. 20, authorities have charged Daybell with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children.
She is currently being held on $1 million bail.
Chad Daybell has not been charged with any crimes nor is he in custody at this time.