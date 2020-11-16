The BYU Police Department has been under fire for over a year with regards to a former officer sharing private police records and the possibility of decertification from the state of Utah's Department of Public Safety.
The movement from the DPS for decertification has been going on since the department gave its notice for intent to decertify in February of 2019.
In August, BYU filed a motion for summary judgment with the order from the judge favoring the decertification of the university's police department.
"Based on the pleadings, exhibits, statutes, rules and the arguments of the parties, it has been preliminarily determined that the undisputed facts set forth in BYUPD’s Motion for Summary Judgment may not support judgment as a matter of law in BYUPD’s favor," the statement said. "To the contrary, those undisputed facts may support the granting of summary judgment or partial summary judgment to the UDPS."
The movement to decertify stems from investigations into Lt. Aaron Rhoades, who reportedly accessed private police records and then gave those reports to the BYU Dean of Students, the Title IX Office and the Honor Code Office.
Through a public information request in 2016 by the Daily Herald, it was revealed that the BYU Police Department accessed the county records management system over 2,300 times in an 18-month period. These records involved some from the Provo Police Department and the Utah County Sheriff's Office.
Those numbers received by the Daily Herald lowered considerably after May of 2016. During this time, the DPS began investigating BYUPD after students had come out and said they had been placed under investigation by the university's Honor Code Office after having reported being sexually assaulted.
"BYU Police respectfully disagrees with the preliminary ruling from DPS's administrative law judge," a statement from BYU said. "The issues regarding Lt. Aaron Rhoades have been thoroughly investigated and remediated. As the Utah Attorney General's Office said over two years ago, 'We are satisfied that the structure that allowed this to happen has been remedied.' "
In the motion for summary judgment, the university claimed there was no criminal conduct that occurred in relation to Rhoades and cited numerous investigations into the former officer by its Chief of Police, DPS, the division of Peace Officer Standards and Training, and the State Bureau of Investigation.
The university also claims that decertification is not legally justified by the DPS.
"BYU Police will demonstrate in its supplemental filing why the preliminary ruling is incorrect on the law and the facts," the statement from BYU said. "In the meantime, BYU Police remains a certified police agency protecting the BYU community of over 30,000 students."