A 39-year-old Saratoga Springs man sustained injuries while trail running in American Fork Canyon Sunday evening, the Utah County Sheriff's Office reported.
The man was running in the area of Box Elder Peak, located near Tibble Fork Reservoir and Granite Flat Campground. A deputy was dispatched to the report shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. According to the sheriff's office, the person who made the call said the man was able to send her a text message around 7 p.m. telling her he had been injured and was trying to make his way back to the trail.
Search and Rescue responded and requested assistance from a fixed wing aircraft pilot with the sheriff's office and the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter, a press release from the sheriff's office states. The fixed wing pilot first located the injured man around 11:30 p.m., after which the DPS helicopter crew was able to pinpoint his location.
Eighteen SAR team volunteers responded, many of whom went up the trail and located the injured man, the press release states. The man sustained bruises and deep lacerations on one of his legs and one of his wrists. According to the sheriff's office, the man told SAR members he got lost and was unable to find his way back to the trail.
SAR volunteers helped the man back to the parking lot at about 3:40 a.m. where he was evaluated by Lone Peak Fire Department paramedics. The sheriff's office noted the man was not well prepared for the conditions, with only a small amount of water and food with him, and said he was not wearing appropriate clothing for spending the night if it had become necessary.
Last year, the crew of a DPS helicopter found the body of 28-year-old Derrik Jenkins, who died after falling while trail running in the same Box Elder Peak area on Oct. 31, 2018.