COVID-19 has changed everyone's holiday plans this year, especially those who are currently in the hospital dealing with the impacts of the disease.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has been a wild ride from the jump, Utah Valley Hospital nurse Chalyce Jensen has been on the front lines, helping patients recover.
As a nurse on the respiratory floor, things were thrown into turmoil in the early months of 2020 with her floor becoming the COVID-19 unit.
With the arrival of Thanksgiving, Jensen was looking forward to filling the void that will be left for the patients as no visitors are allowed into the hospital this year.
“One thing I’m looking forward to is being able to be that person for our patients," Jensen said earlier this week. "It’s been a hard year for our patients because a lot of the year they haven’t been able to have any visitors or limited visitors. To be able to be that person that they see in real life versus just FaceTiming, or unfortunately for some of our patients technology isn’t their thing, so to be able to sit down and talk with patients on Thanksgiving is going to be very unique this year. I look forward to being that person, bring a little light in their darkness.”
The hospital will serve Thanksgiving dinner to all employees working on the holiday, as well as patients, something Intermountain has done in the past.
Jensen added that the meal is nice as it allows her to forget about what she will bring to work for lunch. It's an appreciated gesture, one that shows how much Intermountain cares about its employees.
This warm meal and care from employees hopes to give patients some sort of release this season during unprecedented times.
With healthcare workers filling the void that would normally involve the families of patients, Jensen knows it's a unique experience that will likely be an emotional one as well.
The main goal from this is to bring some normalcy into the holiday season for COVID-19 patients.
With Thanksgiving and Christmas revolving around family, it will be even harder for patients to be in their hospital bed without the ones they care about.
While the hospital remains busy, Jensen hopes nurses will be able to slow things down and spend more time with the patients.
"I think it’s going to be a huge priority on our unit's part to play that role, kind of take a step back, sit back with our patients and talk with them,” Jensen said.
A normal Thanksgiving for Jensen when she does not work includes going to her grandmother's house to celebrate and enjoy time together with her family.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and safety precautions, those celebrations look different this year. Her favorite Thanksgiving tradition is decorating her grandmother's Christmas tree along with other family members.
Now, although the celebration may look different, it does not need to be canceled.
Jensen's grandmother has designated a tree in her front yard and given time slots for various families to come by and decorate.
“It’s not canceling things altogether, it’s changing them in a way that you can remain safe," Jensen said. "Some of the family traditions we have we might not have done them all together in a group, but individually in our homes we have maintained those traditions. You just have to adapt it and do it differently, not saying that is easy or what we want to do, but it’s definitely the safest way to do it.”
When asked about what she is thankful for, there were two things that came to mind for Jensen.
The first is her family and extended family. She is thankful for their support at home during the pandemic. Without it and the help for her two children, she would not be able to do what she does and provide care for her patients.
The second thing she is thankful for is her work family.
“The work family is huge, especially during a pandemic where the rest of the world doesn’t see what we do," Jensen said while getting emotional. "We have relied so strongly on each other because it’s so different and you can’t explain it to the rest of the world as best as you try. Unless you see it, it’s hard to realize what is happening in the hospital.”