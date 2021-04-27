During the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents canceled well-child checkups for their children, but with the possibility of the COVID-19 vaccine becoming available for youth sometime this summer, Intermountain is encouraging parents to schedule appointments for their family.
Dr. Donna Barhorst with Intermountain Healthcare Pediatrics said that those well-child appointments are important as children begin to grow and develop. During this growth, there is rapid change, prompting visits at least yearly for the first 18 to 21 years of life.
“The well-child visit is really our opportunity to promote the total well-being of a child," Barhorst said. "It is not just about the immunizations, it is about assessing their growth, their development, providing counseling around safety and wellness activities, plus answering questions that parents have about raising a thriving, healthy child.”
For children 2 years or younger, these visits happen frequently with annual visits until a child reaches adulthood.
Along with these visits, children normally receive certain vaccines based on their age and this is an important piece to touch on with regards to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Barhorst said that the COVID-19 vaccine is in the process of being approved for children younger than 16, with the hope of vaccinating those 12 years and older starting sometime this summer.
“When the studies were done for the COVID-19 vaccine, they weren’t done in comparison to when other vaccines are administered," Barhorst said. "The adult providers and recommendations have been to space any vaccine by at least 14 days. So if you have a child that is coming in for their junior high visit, and there are vaccines associated with that, if we don’t get those done before we are able to provide the COVID-19 vaccine, we’ll have to space that by that two-week interval on either side of the vaccine. That’s going to become much more complicated, so I think the recommendation is to use this window of opportunity to kind of catch up. If your child has not been seen in the last year, in the school-age group, then please call and get an appointment with your pediatrician or family physician to get that well-child visit completed.”
While this is an important piece to the COVID-19 vaccination puzzle, Barhorst also stressed the importance of younger children getting caught up on their doctor's visits as well.
The hope is that as families have a more flexible schedule over the summer, more children will get caught up on these well-child visits.
When asked about the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in adults when compared to children, Barhorst said that the vaccine has shown to be safe and effective at preventing severe illness due to COVID-19.
This is key in children to not only keep them safe but also keep those who come in contact with children safe.
“One of the blessings has been that younger children, for the most part, have milder illness with COVID-19," Barhorst said. "Now there are some very severe complications that can occur if a child gets COVID-19, but they can be a reservoir for exposure for the elderly or other populations that are at risk.”
She added that herd immunity will be reached sooner and the population will be safer if children and teens are vaccinated if eligible.
To find out more about the COVID-19 vaccine, or to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine, visit intermountain.com/covidvaccine. Intermountain said that the public will be notified when children younger than 16 are eligible for the vaccine.