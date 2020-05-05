Intermountain Healthcare is providing coronavirus testing for some Utah County residents this week after three new hotspots popped up over the weekend.
Payson, Orem and Provo are seeing a spike in the number of people confirmed to have COVID-19.
The Orem hotspot is believed to have stemmed from a birthday party that dozens of people attended, and the Payson spike was reportedly caused by an employer demanding a sick employee work while sick.
In both cases, infected individuals present at the time, including the sick employee, caused a spread of coronavirus to friends, family and coworkers. The Payson business is now closed.
Provo’s spike in COVID-19 confirmations is believed to have come from a potential outbreak in a long-term care facility.
In light of these significant outbreaks, Intermountain Healthcare is dispatching a mobile COVID-19 testing unit to Orem and Provo. The testing will be administered at no charge, and in most cases, insurance can be billed for the tests or the federal government will cover the cost.
Intermountain Healthcare’s mobile testing unit will be in Orem on Tuesday and Wednesday before becoming available in Provo on Thursday and Friday. Anyone living in the Orem 84057 or Provo 84606 zip codes will be qualified to participate, whether they are exhibiting symptoms or not.
Children over the age of 2 years old can also be tested through mobile, drive-thru or curbside testing sites. However, any children 2 years old or younger are required to be seen and evaluated by a physician directly.
As of Monday, 217 people in Orem, 185 people in Provo and 80 people in the Payson or Elk Ridge area have tested positive for COVID-19.
For those who have been pre-screened through the COVID-19 Hotline, the test should take about five minutes. Walk-in patients will still be required to undergo the pre-screening process, which adds about 10 minutes to the test, with the entire process totaling about 15 minutes.
In order to register for a pre-screening, patients must provide their name, date of birth, address and phone number to receive their results. Addresses will be used to verify that patients are a part of the Orem or Provo communities, which are considered a high-risk population by Intermountain Healthcare at this time.
Testing staff also will ask for insurance and a Social Security number if available, but a lack of a Social Security number will not keep residents from getting access to testing.
Testing will be available on Tuesday and Wednesday at 600 W. 400 North in Orem, and Thursday and Friday at 852 N. 400 West in Provo. For a quicker testing process, patients are asked to call the Intermountain COVID-19 Hotline, or (844) 442-5224, before arriving.