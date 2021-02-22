Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital is seeing some unexpected activity when it comes to pediatric influenza and respiratory syncytial virus cases amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re seeing something that I have never seen in the last 35 years and if you go back in history, it really hasn’t occurred except very briefly after the 2009 influenza pandemic,” said Andrew Pavia, chief of pediatric infectious disease at University of Utah Health and director of epidemiology at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. “That is, there is almost no RSV. We have not hospitalized any children and Primary Children’s this year for RSV. Normally we average about 80 a week, in a really bad year that might be 120 hospitalizations a week, and about a third of the kids that need to come into the hospital will end up in the intensive care unit.”
“This is really, truly remarkable. Now, the flu is doing pretty much the same thing,” he continued. “There is very little flu in the state of Utah, in fact throughout the country, the CDC has only gotten 1,400 reports of confirmed flu. That number by this time of year would normally be in the 500,000 range so flu is down at pretty much historically low levels.”
Pavia said residents would have to go back about 20 years to find a year with similarly low flu rates, and this year is still lower in cases.
The CDC also tracks hospitalizations for children who die from the flu, and there has only been one instance in Utah, which is a number — Pavia said — that would normally be in the several hundred by this time of year. Typically, 180 children die of the flu each year, with about two to four deaths in the state of Utah.
“Not only are we seeing no cases, we’re not seeing hospitalization and thankfully we are not seeing flu deaths,” Pavia said. “It’s truly one of the good side effects, if you will, of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
With regards to the low flu cases right now, Pavia said the virus is normally brought into the U.S. via travel, and with the current COVID-19 restrictions on travel, the flu could be having trouble moving as effectively as it normally would.
Another big impact has come from wearing masks, physical distancing and better handwashing, which are all things Pavia said have been known to control the flu.
For RSV, Pavia said wearing masks has played a crucial role, as has keeping children at home more as well as limiting the number of visitors around infants. RSV can be brought into a home as siblings return from school or after adult interaction, but these instances have been minimized during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The biggest concern to come out of the lower cases this year revolves around a potential surge next year, Pavia said. Historically, the flu will often be more severe after a slow year, and this is, in part, due to decreased immunity, but it is also linked to the virus’ changes each year.
In the case of RSV, Pavia shared an example from Australia. As the country begins to reopen after weeks of extremely low COVID-19 case counts, RSV cases have spiked during the country’s summer.
A spike during the summer months is almost unheard of and raises some concern for a surge in RSV with newborn infants and those infants who were not exposed this year.
Another big question to come out of the lower flu and RSV cases is how wearing masks and other coronavirus guidelines could impact these cases moving forward.
“Well, Dr. Fauci, who is usually right, said that we may want to keep wearing masks during the winter for some part of the foreseeable future,” Pavia said. “If we do that to protect against recurrent winter surges of COVID-19, my prediction would be that that would decrease the amount of influenza and perhaps the severity of influenza we see.”
Pavia added, in east Asia, people normally wear masks during flu season to help protect the elderly population and those more vulnerable to the flu.
While Pavia said there is no way to exterminate the flu completely, the guidelines currently being implemented in Utah and around the country are proving to help keep influenza from infecting hundreds of thousands of adults and children.