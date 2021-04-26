Thomas Richins has baking in his blood. He said his family has baked for generations, as he grew up watching others bake in his childhood kitchen. It is a big thing for his family, who will bake together around holidays and more.
Richins took those skills that he learned from a young age and turned them into a passion. When he left home in Missouri to attend BYU, he did not have family nearby so he began sharing his baked goods with others.
He continued to experiment, trying new recipes and sharing them with others. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Richins found himself in a tough spot.
“I was kind of in bad financial straits and I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to pay rent, so I just started selling these little baked spice donuts to people on Twitter," Richins said. "People really liked it and they kind of helped motivate me to get a business license, get a kitchen space, and turn my little sell to friends and family thing into a business.”
What was just a hobby quickly turned into a way of making some extra money to help support himself. When he began selling to friends and family, Richins used Twitter and social media platforms to take orders, delivering them in and around his home in Orem.
Slowly but surely he began to gain support for this venture, later starting Tom's Home Bakery and recently getting a business license. He currently rents out a kitchen space at Springville's Lemon & Sage, with artisan kitchens, a bakery and a market.
Richins said he was amazed by the social media support, saying it has been fantastic.
“It’s funny, I call it the bakery that Twitter built because the support has been phenomenal," Richins said. "I have had people donate supplies or send over donations, saying they are too far to get donuts but wanting to support me. I even have people in the UK wanting to get my donuts, asking to let them know when I will ship internationally. It’s just really funny because I never would have expected to have this kind of support in general, but I never would have thought I could have a small business that gets this much support. It’s been mind-blowing, the generosity of people and how much they want to see others succeed. I’m just a stranger on Twitter and they’re just excited for me.”
The staple of Tom's Home Bakery right now is baked donuts, but the menu is planned to expand to possibly include cupcakes, cookies and possibly more. Richins said that his strong points right now include the donuts and cookies.
As for the opening of the kitchen space, Richins said it is a little scary because he does not have any business experience. While he is currently a history student, he considers the expansion to be an instance of putting trust in himself, his gut and also trusting in others.
When asked about diving headfirst into the business, Richins said he might not have started it if he didn't dive in. At times he even continues to push through days because he is simply in too deep, looking at the work he has done and the support from others.
His family is also proud of him, supporting his new business and wanting to see it succeed.
A big challenge for Richins is going to start shortly when he will be going back to school at UVU after transferring from BYU. After starting school, Richins will be working part-time, going to school, and also running his new small business.
“It’s pretty scary, this whole process is pretty overwhelming but I’m going to see," Richins said. "I can’t control how hard it is going to be, I can’t direct the future, but I can wait to see what happens and do my best until I get there.”
The donuts Richins is currently baking are frosted and include some unique flavors. Being a fan of spices and herbs, Richins has crafted chocolate and cayenne pepper donuts and cardamom, cinnamon and sugar donuts. He plans to try some other new flavors for donuts shortly.
He added that his donuts are homemade with a lot of time and effort. He even laughed when metaphorically asked about his blood, sweat and tears, saying that his tears are there but not while baking.
For more information on Richins and his bakery, or to place an order, follow @tomshomebakery on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.