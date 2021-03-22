Vaping is unsafe, but many people do not realize the dangers associated with the practice or that their teens may be doing it. A campaign will soon be rolling out in Utah County to help educate parents about the facts of rising vaping rates and the dangers of underage vaping.
E-cigarettes, also called vapes, heat a liquid that contains harmful chemicals and nicotine into an aerosol. Then, it is inhaled. According to SeeThroughtheVape.org, the liquid is often flavored and brightly colored, which makes it more attractive to kids. More than 80 percent of teens who try tobacco products report using a flavored product first.
According to Tamara Oborn, Pleasant Grove’s Communities that Care Prevention Specialist, underage vaping has increased 553% in the last eight years.
“Tobacco companies are smart and they are marketing directly to our kids,” Oborn said. “It’s great business to get a whole new generation addicted to nicotine.”
Oborn said that vape devices are difficult to recognize because they come in dispensers that look like USB flash drives, packs of gum and pens. Additionally, they smell and taste like candy.
“We know that perception of risk for vaping is low, meaning kids, and even adults, don’t realize what they are inhaling,” Oborn said. “Ninety-nine percent of vapes contain tobacco, even if they claim to be tobacco-free. There is no real regulation. Not to mention, lead and other dangerous chemicals that can be found in vape liquid are incredibly harmful to our lungs.”
According to the 2019 SHARP (Student Health and Risk Prevention) survey, given to students in grades 6, 8, 10 and 12 in Utah, 70% of students who have tried tobacco products tried vape products first. Only 17% tried cigarettes first.
Also noteworthy from the survey results is how youth are obtaining vape products and where they use them. Forty percent indicated that they borrow or get them from other people. Fifteen percent get them from people older than 18 years. Fifty-eight percent of respondents use the vape products in their cars. Thirty-two percent use them on school grounds.
Data from Utah County’s SHARP survey shows that 9% of eighth graders and 15% of 10th graders have tried using a vape at least once.
Oborn said that many of the youth who vape have no idea that they can become addicted because they believe that they are inhaling candy-flavored water vapor.
However, the liquid is not simply water vapor. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, http://cdc.gov, E-cigarette aerosol contains harmful substances including nicotine, ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs, cancer-causing chemicals, heavy metals such as nickel, tin and lead, and flavorings such as diacetyl, a chemical linked to a serious lung disease.
PG Cares, Pleasant Grove’s arm of the Communities that Care Coalition, will soon be rolling out a vape prevention campaign in the community.
“We are hoping to educate parents about the facts of rising vaping rates and dangers of underage vaping,” Oborn said. “Right now, we are developing a campaign with ‘Talk Starters’ to help parents have a conversation with their kids so that our kids have the knowledge to understand the consequences of vaping and making healthy choices.”
PG Cares is partnering with the See Through the Vape campaign.
“We will be reaching out to partner with private businesses and organizations around the community to reach as many families as possible,” Oborn said.
The organization also will be partnering with schools and will be using evidence-based programs to educate students and help those kids who might already be struggling with a nicotine addiction from using vape devices. Anyone interested in participating in this effort can contact Oborn at toborn@pgcity.org.