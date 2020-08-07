The Jordan River Commission is seeking public input on the future of the Jordan River Parkway Trail as the commission prepares to make long-term improvements to the parkway that lines the river spanning from Utah County to Davis County.
An original blueprint for the Jordan River Parkway, completed in December 2008, led to the establishment of the Jordan River Commission and the completion of a parkway trail beginning in Saratoga Springs and ending in North Salt Lake, which the commission called “the first comprehensive effort to develop a publicly supported vision for the future of the entire Jordan River corridor and an implementation plan to turn the sometimes neglected river corridor into a defining amenity for our region.”
Now, nearly 12 years later, the commission is again calling for public guidance and launched a survey to let residents share their “vision and priorities for the continued improvement of the Jordan River Parkway.”
The survey, which was announced in a press release Tuesday in partnership with Envision Utah, asks residents a number of questions, including which stretch of the parkway they are most likely to visit, and how often, as well as which recent initiatives to the river and trail have been most beneficial to them.
The initiatives mentioned in the survey include litter cleanup, water quality upgrades at sewage treatment facilities, trail signage, educational signage and “native plant restoration, removal of invasive species, and bank stabilization projects.”
It also asks residents which programs and partnerships they care most about, including “public safety and health programs expanding police patrols and cleanup of homeless encampments,” formation of the Jordan River Cooperative Weed Area and “development of statewide water quality regulations for Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plans (SWPPP) and Low Impact Development (LID).”
Additionally, survey respondents can tell the commission which improvements to recreation they want to see, including natural open space, equipment lockers, wider trails, event venues, botanical gardens, water fountains and bathrooms, boardwalks, boat launches and workout stations.
In a blog post about the survey, which is being offered in both English and Spanish, the commission wrote that it and Salt Lake County recently “received a Transportation and Land Use Connection Grant from the Wasatch Front Regional Council to update the Blueprint Jordan River.”
“The purposes of this update are to both assess and acknowledge significant work that has been completed or is in progress,” wrote the commission, “and confirm and prioritize community goals for the Jordan River Parkway while developing more specific strategies to inform our continued efforts for the coming decade and beyond.”
In a press release issued Tuesday, Soren Simonsen, an architect and executive director of the Jordan River Commission, called the parkway “a gem in our region” and said “momentum is growing to protect, conserve and improve this natural resource.”
“What the Jordan River Parkway will be in the future needs critical input from the community, which is why we need everyone’s voice,” said Simonsen. “This vision should capture the collective imagination of our community and build an appreciation for the important role the Parkway plays in our shared stewardship and prosperity.”
To fill out the survey or learn more about upcoming developments to the Jordan River Parkway Trail, visit http://jordanrivercommisison.com/vision.