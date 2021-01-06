An administrative law judge ruled in favor of BYU, squashing efforts from the state to decertify the private university’s police department.
The ruling Tuesday night comes about two months after a preliminary decision stated that the judge was favoring decertification.
The biggest single cause of the conflict between BYUPD and the Utah Department of Public Safety, the statement said, is the lack of guidance from the statutes and rules that govern certification — the process by which any law enforcement agency is required to refer allegations to Peace Officers Standards and Training, and the lack of a clear process for objections to an administrative investigative subpoena or the non-criminal enforcement of such a subpoena.
“The statutes and rules that are in place which govern BYUPD’s certification are piecemeal and it requires a substantial amount of statutory interpretation to determine how they work together,” the judge’s statement read. “The inadequacy of the statutes and rules have unfairly affected both parties in this case. BYUPD operates under a set of criteria that is certainly less than crystal clear and can leave them with doubt as to what actions are appropriate and required in certain circumstances. Also, even the statute that directly applies to all law enforcement agencies with certified officers, including BYUPD, Utah Code § 53-6-211(6), provides agencies with little guidance regarding the type of investigation necessary or the standard for referring the case to POST for further review.”
Due to the fact that BYUPD held an investigation that met the requirements under state code and responded to the investigative subpoena, the judge found that BYUPD did not violate the criteria for certification.
Decertification attempts stemmed from investigations into Lt. Aaron Rhoades after he reportedly accessed private police records and then turned those reports over to the BYU Dean of Students, the Title IX Office and the Honor Code Office.
A statement from Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson stated that the decision to decertify BYUPD was made after an investigation, discussions with the police department and analysis.
“The Administrative Law Judge’s decision is disappointing,” Anderson said in a statement. “Decertification was the right course of action to protect the integrity of law enforcement. Non-compliance with POST investigations erodes all integrity. Despite a ruling against my administrative action, it can still result in an important change for the BYU community. The department’s errors of the past have been disclosed and appropriate parties have an opportunity to correct them. I now look forward to working with BYUPD to establish appropriate policy and expectations. We expect all law enforcement agencies, including private police organizations with law enforcement authority like BYUPD, to hold themselves accountable and to abide by the same standards.”
Anderson added that the judge’s decision brought up the questions about lack of clarity or guidance when it comes to decertifying a private college or university police force.
The statement also asked for the state legislature to revisit these questions and relevant statues to provide guidance about the processes.
A statement from BYU expressed appreciation that the administrative law judge reached the “(correct) conclusion and dismissed the agency action to decertify BYU Police.”
“BYU Police will continue to operate as a state-certified police force, which is consistent with private university police forces across the nation and ensures the university has the most effective system to provide a safe and peaceful environment for BYU’s 30,000 students,” the university’s statement said. “We have consistently maintained that the two grounds asserted in the decertification notice lacked merit. This ruling confirms that BYU Police met all investigation requirements and that BYU’s lawyers responded appropriately to the subpoena. BYU Police looks forward to working with the Department of Public Safety to follow best practices and continue to meet the certification requirements.”