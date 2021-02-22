To give back to the community and local businesses, Ken Garff dealers in Utah have taken part in the “We’re Hear For You” initiative, aiming to help others during the pandemic.
For the Ken Garff Jaguar and Land Rover dealership as well as the Audi and Porsche dealership, both located in Lehi, the two came together and teamed up with Meals on Wheels to deliver meals to seniors in the area last week.
The deliveries were made from Feb. 16-19 with both food and other gifts from local businesses.
“It weighed heavily on our hearts in how we felt for these individuals, how they have been struggling during the pandemic and how these particular businesses came together to help us out,” said Keith Gregory, general manager of the Lehi Jaguar and Land Rover dealer. “It was a humbling experience, to say the least.”
The dealership had participated in some of these community service events during the pandemic, but Gregory said this one was at the top of his list in terms of the experience.
Gifts given with the meals included flowers, fruit baskets, Minky Couture blankets, and some goods from a local grocery store. Gregory added that when the local businesses found out where the gifts were going, they put some more time in to make them special.
The effort to support local businesses is also in an attempt to put money back into the local economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They loved it and they were very appreciative that we would even think of them,” Gregory said of the businesses. “There are a lot of big names out there that we could go to but to think of our community first, particularly these businesses, they were very appreciative.”
Gregory also spoke to the impact the deliveries had on employees at the two dealerships, something he thinks will impact many for the rest of their lives.
The overall experience was characterized as being heart-wrenching and humbling, Gregory said.
“When you feel like you’ve been blessed in so many different ways, the best way to show your appreciation is to give back in some form or another to the communities,” he shared. “With what we did this past week, I’ll do more of it. There are a few of these individuals that we will probably have more contact with to see if we can help even more and make that day go by just a little bit better than what the previous day might have been.”
The seniors receiving gifts were also very appreciative, one even trying to pay the volunteers for their efforts, as some struggle through the pandemic with limited visitation from family while facing other challenges.
One of the seniors told Gregory that, as she would be struggling through the week, she would cuddle up with her new blanket to remember how she felt when the dealership employees made their trips to each house.
The two dealerships finished the week with a $5,000 donation to the local Meals on Wheels chapter to help the group continue to make food deliveries moving forward.
In a year that has been especially hard on the at-risk and older age groups, Gregory continued to speak about how incredible of an experience the deliveries were for everyone involved.