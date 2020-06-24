After his arrest in January, a Provo District judge handed down sentencing on a Utah County man who was discovered to be in possession of thousands of child pornography images.
According to court documents, 21-year-old Ethan Douglas Montrose of Lehi was arrested under suspicion of 10 counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor and was held in the Utah County Jail on $100,000 bail.
Initially pleading guilty to the 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and the additional charge for demand for forfeiture of property in March, Montrose changed his plea in early May.
The day his pretrial conference was scheduled to take place, Montrose pleaded guilty to three second-degree felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor while the remaining eight charges were dismissed with prejudice.
Law enforcement officials had been investigating Montrose after the CyberTipline, hosted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, received a report from Dropbox on Sept. 17, 2018, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of his arrest.
Dropbox reported that an account using an email with the same first and last name as Montrose had uploaded 930 files of child pornography to a cloud-based platform the day before.
More than four months later, on Jan. 28, 2019, Dropbox filed another CyberTipline report, claiming that a user uploaded four files of child pornography to their account the day before. The most recent user had the same login IP address as the suspect user involved in the previous CyberTipline report, according to arrest documents.
After using the information from the first report, authorities were able to identify Montrose as a suspect and brought him in for questioning. Montrose waived his rights and agreed to speak with investigators, denying that he uploaded child pornography to a Dropbox account.
Officers confronted Montrose with the email listed in the report by Dropbox, which was one of the two emails he had given police when asked about potential accounts belonging to him, according to the probable cause affidavit. Montrose allegedly paused for a moment before requesting an attorney.
Using the probable cause obtained from the interview and CyperTipline report, officials seized seven electronic media storage devices from Montrose’s residence, submitting a Chromebook laptop to the Intermountain West Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory where storage data from the device could be analyzed.
Because the device was a Chromebook, storage data from the device was stored on Montrose’s Google account. Officers obtained a search warrant for Montrose’s Google accounts, and on Dec. 12, 2019, Google responded to the warrant with IP logs of all four of his accounts, including two email addresses reported in the CyberTipline reports.
Thousands of files involving child sexual abuse were found on Montrose’s devices and on his social media accounts, including over 20 images uploaded to social media and 2,322 downloaded files.
Law enforcement was already aware of 1,779 of the images, having discovered them in previous cases. The files were turned over to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Reports by the center found there were 468 identified children in the images and videos discovered on Montrose’s devices, according to arrest documents.
Montrose was sentenced to three terms in the Utah State Prison for each of the felony charges. The terms will last no less than 1 year and no more than 15 years and are to run concurrently. Montrose was given credit for time served.
The state has 365 days to make a motion for restitution.