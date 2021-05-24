While patrolling I-15 northbound on Sunday, a Utah County Sheriff's Deputy found a car registered to an owner with a traffic warrant. After pulling over the vehicle, the deputy reportedly noticed the driver was nervous, tense and had constricted pupils.
The driver, 34-year-old Blake Grinnell Leeman of Long Beach, California, was reportedly traveling from California to Ogden with his small dog in the car.
Leeman was then asked to perform a field sobriety test and deputies determined he was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance.
After being placed under arrest, Leeman was allegedly found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and deputies waited for a K-9 unit to conduct an air sniff of the vehicle. Following an open-air sniff, deputies were reportedly alerted that there was probable cause to search the vehicle.
During the search, deputies allegedly found a black backpack with a small bag of a crystal white substance, a glass pipe, tinfoil with burnt residue, and a marijuana vape pen. Other drug paraphernalia items were allegedly found in the backpack as well.
In a secret compartment of the backpack, a fully loaded black handgun was allegedly found with the serial number partially scratched off.
After being transported to the Utah County jail, Leeman reportedly submitted to a urine test that came back positive for amphetamines, THC, opiates and methamphetamines.
After the vehicle was seized, a more thorough search of the vehicle was completed which allegedly found 3.75 pounds of heroin worth approximately $15,000 a pound. The street value of the heroin in single doses is reportedly around $360,000.
Deputies also allegedly found wire transfer receipts to Mexico in the vehicle.
Leeman was booked into the Utah County Jail for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, distribution of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, and possession of a weapon with an altered serial number.
He is actively being held without bail.