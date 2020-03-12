Below are the latest cancellations and closures in Utah County in relation to the spread of COVID-19:
BYU
- Classes at BYU are canceled for March 13-17. All classes resuming March 18 will be done through remote instruction. Students are encouraged to consider leaving campus and returning home.
- BYU's commencement and convocation services for April have been canceled.
- BYU's devotionals and forum addresses for the semester have been canceled.
- All BYU athletic events at BYU's campus have been suspended.
- All gatherings and performances, concerts, public lectures and conferences on campus at BYU have been canceled.
- BYU's Women's Conference scheduled for April 30-May 1 will not be held on campus. Streaming options may be available.
UVU
- Starting March 23, Utah Valley University will offer most if its classes in an online format for the duration of spring semester.
- All university-sponsored events, conferences and large gatherings between March 16 and May 1 will be postponed or canceled.
- All non-essential university-related travel will be canceled.
Alpine School District
- The Alpine School District will adjust hours on March 16-17 to allow teachers time to train for potential need for online learning. Monday and Tuesday will operate on minimal day hours and will have early release times. Preschool and kindergarten will not be held.
UHSAA Athletics
- Starting Monday, March 16, all Utah High School Activities Association spring activities are suspended for at least two weeks.
Provo Missionary Training Center
- Missionaries scheduled to enter the Provo Missionary Training Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be trained remotely as a temporary measure.
Provo
- The Provo City Senior Center is closed and senior group activities and services are canceled effective immediately. Provo officials say all closures will be re-evaluated on a day-to-day basis.
- All programs designated for kids aged 6 and under and senior adults at the Provo Recreation Center, The Peaks Ice Arena and the Covey Center for the Arts are suspended. this includes senior pass-related activities and classes, Elder Quest, Senior Lunch, swim lessons, child watch, youth community classes, sports programming and dance programming.
-All city-sponsored performances at Covey Center for the Arts and all city-sponsored group activities at the Provo Library at Academy Square will start March 13. Any previously contracted private events at city facilities will be evaluated on an individual basis with private parties.
Orem
- The Orem Senior Friendship Center will temporarily suspend group gatherings including meals, bingo and The Grammy's starting March 16.
Lehi
- Lehi City will be closing all public programs for the next two weeks, including programs at the Lehi Library, Lehi Literacy Center, Lehi Senior Center, Legacy Center, youth community classes, sports programming and dance programming.
Springville
- The Springville Senior Center is closed, and Clyde Recreation Center programs for seniors are canceled.
- Springville Library and Springville Museum of Art programs anticipating more than 100 attendees are on hiatus until further notice.
Santaquin
- Santaquin is suspending all programming for senior citizens and child care its recreation facility. All other recreation programs will continue.
- The Storytime Program at the Santaquin Library will be suspended.
Hale Center Theater Orem
- All performances between March 16 and March 28 have been canceled. Additional performances of 'Matilda' will be added March 30, April 2, April 6 and April 9.
LDS Church
- The Church of Latter-day Saints has announced the cancellation of all church meetings effective immediately until further notice. This includes Sunday church worship services and activities.