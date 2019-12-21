We all have goals, and some are more attainable than others.
Teresa Jack, a local actress and comedian who goes by Travel Teresa on social media, decided to make her goal of being a Target model happen herself.
In a video published on social media this week, Jack decided to put herself in Target's ads
“I’ve always wanted to model for Target,” she said in the video. “I’m an actress and a comedian, but nobody ever really wants me to model — probably because I’m 5-foot-3 and 155 pounds.
“Anyway, I think that Target’s an inclusive brand and that they might want me to represent them, so I went ahead and put myself in their campaign.”
Jack used her photography and graphic design skills to create ads that matched the Target brand.
She then took the ads to the Provo Target and placed the prints throughout the store. The ads ended up staying up in the store.
“At the end of the day, nobody noticed anything different,” she said.
“More than anything, I think I fit in as a Target model, even though I’m short and not a sample size.”
Jack also shared the file of her ad so followers around the nation could put up her prints at their local Target stores.