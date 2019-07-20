You are the owner of this article.
Looking back at the Utah County coverage of the historic moon landing

Fifty years ago Saturday, the U.S. made history as Neil Armstrong became the first man to step foot on the moon. 

The event is one remembered by the millions who watched it happen on their televisions, and it was also recorded in newspapers across the country. 

The morning after the moon landing, the Daily Herald published its July 21, 1969 edition celebrating the event with the front page headline calling it "America's Proudest Day."

Take a look back at the full edition of the Daily Herald commemorating that historic day. 

