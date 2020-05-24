Utah Lake’s beauty is inspiring hundreds of local photographers to practice and perfect their craft. The Utah Lake Photography Club began four years ago and has grown to have over 500 members.
Barbara Johnson of Springville and Garth Rogers of Payson, founding members of the club, used to run into each other while taking sunset pictures at Utah Lake State Park. The two friends originally met because they both would try to stay at the park late enough to get good photos of the sunsets. Unfortunately, according to Rogers, the park closed at 5 p.m., so they would both try to stay longer until the sun would set.
One day, they decided to inquire about beginning a club and they thought they could probably get 28 members to join. Together with Sam Braegger, Outreach Coordinator at Utah Lake Commission, they formed the group. Since then, hundreds more became involved.
“The lake has always been a go-to place for me. I just love to go there,” said Johnson. “It’s a special place.”
Years ago, Johnson wanted to find a hobby so she began to learn and do photography. She entered a photo in the Utah Lake Commission’s yearly photography contest and won in one of the categories, which sparked her interest in joining a club. She had looked for local photography clubs to join, but had no luck finding one that was very active. That changed when the Utah Lake Photography Club was born.
“Our photos aren’t always at the lake, but the majority are from Utah Lake,” Johnson said. In fact, the club membership is made up of a variety of different types of photographers, including bird and other animal photographers, artistic, portrait and landscape photographers.
The club is sponsored by the Utah Lake Commission and meets monthly to learn new techniques, get tips and hear from guest speakers on topics such as astrophotography, different lenses, settings, various techniques and what is needed for different types of photography.
In addition to the monthly educational meetings, the group participates in monthly meet-ups, coming together at different locations to practice photography. Some of the locations where they have shot photos include Paul Bunyan’s Woodpile in Juab County, Beus Pond in Ogden, the West Desert where they snapped photos of wild horses and they have even done astrophotography while at the sand dunes.
Recently, with social isolation restrictions due to COVID-19, the group has not been able to meet in the traditional way. But, they are still getting together virtually and learning through online meetings to continue to increase their knowledge about the art of photography.
Photos are regularly shared on the club’s Facebook page where many photos taken on and around Utah Lake are displayed. Other photos that members have taken elsewhere are shared on the page as well. Recent photos added to the page include some of a backyard jumping spider, a bald eagle in Provo Canyon, a variety of birds at Utah Lake, an old barn and the new Eastern Orthodox Church being built in Payson.
“The Utah Lake Photography Club is great because of all of the many talented people that are a part of it,” Rogers said.
Johnson agrees. “We’re very likeminded. We love photography and we love to share,” she said. “It has given me a purpose.”