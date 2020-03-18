An earthquake shook areas of Utah Wednesday morning.
According to the University of Utah Seismograph stations, preliminary reports show that the earthquake was a 5.7 in magnitude and centered about 2.4 miles north-northeast of Magna. It hit at 7:10 a.m.
Since the preliminary event, officials estimate there have been at least six aftershocks ranging from 3.0 to 3.5 magnitude. The Utah Division of Emergency Management released a statement that it is very likely residents will continue to feel aftershocks throughout today.
The organization also announced that it is the largest earthquake in the state since a 5.9 magnitude earthquake in St. George in 1992.
Early reports on social media say that the earthquake was felt throughout the state. The Utah Division of Emergency Management initially received several reports from Logan to Riverton.
The Utah Division of Emergency Management recommends residents keep a flashlight and shoes beside their beds and develop an earthquake preparedness plan that includes strapping water heaters to their studs.
The Salt Lake International Airport has ceased operations while a pipe that burst during the initial event is repaired and water is cleaned up. All larger planes are being diverted to the Provo Airport.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Gov. Gary Herbert said the Utah Department of Health state lab is assessing damage, the poison control center has been evacuated and the Utah Coronavirus Taskforce hotline is down.
The Utah Department of Health has asked its employees to avoid entering the building, encouraging them to telecommute as they evaluate the safety of the building. Herbert has also asked that residents avoid the downtown Salt Lake City Area as crews assess damages.
The Utah Transportation Association also announced that all TRAX trains are halting services until further notice. Buses will continue operations as usual but might see some delays.
Countywide in Salt Lake County, officials are working to ensure traffic signals are working and working to limit dangers that resulted from the earthquake and its aftershocks, including gas leaks, power outages and vehicle collisions.