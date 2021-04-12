On Saturday, a man hit a car in Genola and fled the scene, but subsequently died after crashing into a tree in Palmyra.
Utah County Sheriff's Office PIO Sergeant Spencer Cannon told the Daily Herald that the Santaquin Police Department had gotten a report of a hit-and-run in Genola, an area the department is contracted to handle law enforcement.
Some Sheriff's deputies were in the area where the person who was hit had been following the man's car.
“The driver pulled over and then took off again a short distance later, crashing into a tree," Cannon said. "UHP is investigating the crash but the gentleman did die on the scene.”
Cannon said that the incident happened over a relatively short distance, and the Utah County Sheriff's Office had not formally called out that deputies were in pursuit.
There was traffic in the area and deputies had to maneuver around it. There was discussion of whether or not Sheriffs could pursue in accordance with its no-pursuit policy, but the crash happened before that determination could be made, according to Cannon.
The driver reportedly swerved to the left and then overcorrected back to the right, driving off the road and into a tree, according to multiple Salt Lake City news outlets. The vehicle is believed to have been traveling 60 to 80 miles per hour.
The driver, a 37-year-old Springville man, was pronounced dead at the scene.