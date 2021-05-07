On Tuesday, the Orem Police Department was dispatched to the Walmart on Sandhill Road after a man allegedly called in multiple bomb threats to the store.
Following the first call that was made at approximately 7:05 p.m., another threat came in from the same number at 7:17 p.m. After the two calls, Walmart employees decided to evacuate the store and allow police to search the building for a possible bomb.
As a result of the threats and search, Walmart was reportedly closed for two hours. Following the police search, no device was found and the store was reopened.
After reviewing video surveillance footage and a warrant for phone records, 62-year-old Salt Lake City man Michael Gurule was allegedly identified as the person who called in the reported bomb threat.
Gurule was reportedly seen on video surveillance allegedly grabbing an electric scooter, then taking it to another location to assemble it. He was also reportedly seen using his cell phone while in the store.
Around the same time as Gurule allegedly took the scooter to assemble it, the reported bomb threats came into the store.
At the time of the incident, Gurule was on parole and reportedly did not show up for his check-in. Law enforcement then went to his home to try and locate him, but he was reportedly not home either.
According to the probable cause statement, Gurule admitted to stealing the scooter and was charged with theft, commercial obstruction due to the closure of the Walmart, and threat of terrorism due to the two calls and bomb threats that were linked to his phone number.
He is actively being held at the Utah County Jail without bail.