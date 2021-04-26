At approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday, Utah County Sheriff's officers responded to a house in Eagle Mountain after a man reportedly violated a protective order.
The man, 31-year-old Ongo Ivaha Latu, reportedly arrived at his aunt's residence in Eagle Mountain when the protective order did not allow him to be on the premises. The aunt reported to law enforcement that she did not want Latu in her home.
Dispatch was reportedly unable to find an active protective order for Latu, but his aunt reported to law enforcement that he had assaulted his nephew before arriving at the residence in Eagle Mountain.
As law enforcement arrived on the scene, Latu was standing next to his vehicle in the driveway, according to the probable cause statement.
The officer then began walking toward Latu, who reportedly stated that he had the right to protect himself. Latu then allegedly displayed a large machete, and the officer spoke with him from a distance.
Latu later reportedly entered into the home and went upstairs, where he continued to tell law enforcement that he had the right to protect himself. After arguing with law enforcement, Latu reportedly exited the residence after speaking with family.
He was then arrested, but as he was being walked to the patrol vehicle Latu allegedly became uncooperative and refused to walk.
Officers with the Saratoga Springs Police Department then reportedly grabbed Latu's legs, and he allegedly began kicking his legs, striking an officer in the chest.
Latu is reportedly homeless and living out of his vehicle. While his family lives in Eagle Mountain, they do not want him there, according to the probable cause statement.
He is actively being held at the Utah County Jail on no bail after being booked on assault by a prisoner and criminal trespassing charges.