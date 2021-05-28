Law enforcement responded to a neighborhood in Cedar Hills on Thursday after a man had allegedly unlawfully entered a residence, asked to use the restroom, and then left.
The male, 38-year-old Demetrus Gillom of Saint Louis, Missouri, was cited after the incident and warned of criminal trespassing.
Later on Thursday, American Fork police officers were dispatched after reports of a male allegedly attempting to open multiple vehicles and trying to steal a roof rack from a car.
The man reportedly had slurred speech, was stumbling, was reaching for imaginary things, and seemed to be unaware of his surroundings.
Later identified as Gillom, witnesses also reported seeing him enter the garage of a residence in the area.
Gillom also reportedly left the citation he received earlier in the day under the windshield wiper of another vehicle.
According to the probable cause statement, officers observed odd behaviors and believed he was under the influence of a controlled substance.
He was transported to the Utah County Jail and was reportedly shouting names and acting delusional.
Gillom was booked on charges that included the burglary of a vehicle, theft, and criminal trespassing. He is actively being held at the Utah County Jail on $1,380 bail.