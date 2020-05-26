While families gathered for barbecues to pay homage to the military service members who died in service, many took the long weekend to enjoy the outdoors. As a result, Utah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue were called to several incidents.
Utah County authorities were called to at least seven incidents, Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon said, from Friday to Monday. However, numerous other incidents were also reported but did not develop into a full-team response.
A majority of the calls that officials responded to over the weekend involved stranded hikers and injured tourists. Injuries involved in these cases, Cannon said, where especially significant.
From an 18-year-old intoxicated man who broke his leg near Lindon and Pleasant Grove to an 18-year-old Washington man who found himself stranded at 9,000 feet elevation on Mt. Timpanogos, Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams saw a wide array of calls over the four-day holiday weekend.
“When you go beyond what your ability is or you misjudge the area where you’re hiking and you realize you’ve gotten yourself in a predicament that you can’t safely get yourself out of, the smart thing to do is stay put,” Cannon said. “Stay where you are and seek help.”
There are a number of ways to prevent ending up in a precarious situation that requires search and rescue, he said.
Considering the risk, their skill level and the quality of their equipment are only a few of the ways that can keep people from finding themselves in a life-or-death situation.
Sometimes the unexpected can happen no matter how safe a person is, Cannon said. In these cases, it is best to be overly prepared than not prepared at all.
Packing extra food, clean water and warm clothes are just some of the ways to ensure people are taken care of no matter than happens while hiking or swimming.
If hikers are dressed for warmer weather, he said, packing clothing for cooler weather conditions could ensure comfort and safety in the event that the group or person is stranded, like the man on Mt. Timpanogos Monday night.
“We want to learn lessons from the things that happen to people,” Cannon said. “Lack of preparation is a huge contributor to the problem.”
Utah County officials always recommend that people travel in groups of two or more people, but there is nothing wrong with hiking alone, Cannon said.
If people do tend to hike alone, making sure someone knows where they’re going and having a cellphone on their person at all times are the best ways to ensure safety.
“Be prepared, plan ahead, know what your skill level is, know the necessary skill level for the area that you’re going to, and ask yourself the question, ‘Should I even go here?’” Cannon said.
Utah Highway Patrol also lent personnel and equipment to assist in a number of rescues across the state. In Utah County, the Utah Highway Patrol’s Aero Bureau was used to hoist a “cliffed out” climber over the weekend, according to a press release.
Utah County officials have come to see Memorial Day Weekend as a busy time for search and rescue volunteers. Additionally, Cannon said, weekends with beautiful weather also see an increase in the number of search and rescue calls.
On the roadways, Utah Highway Patrol touted a zero-fatality holiday weekend, also sharing high numbers of stops, citations and arrests.
From midnight Friday to midnight Monday, Utah Highway Patrol troopers made 4,732 traffic stops resulting in 3,481 citations or warnings. Of that, 119 speed citations were issued for drivers traveling over 100 miles per hour.
Utah Highway Patrol also responded to 182 crash investigations, made 17 reckless driving arrests and 54 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Troopers were also involved in two pursuits.
Being outside and enjoying outdoor recreation spots throughout the state are great ways for families to get out of the house while practicing social distancing, Cannon said, however, hikers have to realize there is risk associated with it.
May is also National Water Safety Month, and with temperatures heating up, Cannon is urging people to wear life jackets.
“Life jackets are the single most important pieces of equipment you can take when participating in water activities,” he said. “Whether its boating or floating on a tube in the Provo River or any other lakes anywhere in Utah, having a lifejacket is a critical piece of equipment that saves lives.”
In his 29 years with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cannon said he has been involved with several drowning investigations, and in only one of those incidents, the person was wearing a life jacket.
Even if the life jacket does not save the life of the user, he said, it will allow families to receive closure more quickly.