Just after 10 p.m. Monday, Provo fire crews were dispatched to a brush fire at 4410 Mile High Drive, in the Sherwood Hills neighborhood. Upon arriving, crews were able to minimize the spread, but the cause of the fire was confirmed to be from fireworks being discharged.
The individuals involved stayed on scene, were interviewed by police, and one of the minors is being charged for discharging fireworks outside of the open window and discharging fireworks in a restricted area, both of which are class B misdemeanors punishable by $1,000 fines each.
The total fines and fees the individual will be facing are approximately $4,500, including the fines and suppression costs.
“We want to make sure that everybody, in Provo and actually throughout the state, recognizes just what an extreme fire risk we are at right now," Provo Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal Lynn Schofield told the Daily Herald on Tuesday. "We are not allowed to ban fireworks, it’s not allowed by statute, and so as we enter into the Fourth of July season we have put as many precautions in place as we possibly can to provide people safe areas to discharge their fireworks, provided guidance on places where you absolutely cannot discharge fireworks, and we just need people to be responsible, step up and do the right thing.”
Schofield continued, saying that this fire only burned half of an acre but that it could have easily spread to the top of the mountain above where the fire occurred because of the ripe conditions.
According to a press release issued on Tuesday, Provo City is recommending that residents considering discharging fireworks go to approved parks to do so. The number of approved parks has jumped this year, going from five to 14, giving residents a safer place to celebrate the upcoming holidays.
“Our folks do really, really well, but this year is a year where we have to do better than really well and we have a lot of confidence in our citizens to do this," Schofield said.
When the city started allowing aerial fireworks, Schofield said a restricted zone was put in place and that zone has held firm. Residents were cited early on as they adjusted, but Schofield said there have been little to no citations issued over the past two years. Most residents follow the rules, but there are some outliers like the fire on Monday.
Schofield said that banning fireworks is not statutorily an option. But even if the state were to ban fireworks, he said that likely wouldn't stop people from driving to a neighboring state to purchase them.
Banning fireworks in the state would lead to people trying to find spots to hide from law enforcement and fire officials, he said.
“I would rather have people shooting their fireworks in the open shoot window, in front of my face, out of my wildland interface, than have them sneaking around trying to find somewhere where I am not," Schofield said.
With regard to tips for those looking to celebrate the upcoming holidays with fireworks, Schofield stressed having something to extinguish a possible spot fire, making sure people are clear to shoot around them and above, and also soaking firework packaging for at least 24 hours after use before throwing them in the trash.
With such a public push for accountability this year, Schofield said that there will be strict accountability.
“We need people to step up, and if there ever was a year, this is the year. Go to the park," Schofield said.
More messaging from Provo City is expected to be released Wednesday, with a campaign titled "Just Because you Can; Doesn't Mean you Should."