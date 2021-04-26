The American Fork Police Department responded to reports that a child was found at the American Fork Holiday Inn on Saturday afternoon.
The officer that arrived on the scene reportedly saw the reporting party, a guest at the hotel, rocking the toddler to comfort them.
The woman who called law enforcement then reported that the child was running unattended into the parking lot, with the child being given back to its mother, 32-year-old Sara Marie Zanger. Approximately 10 minutes later, the woman reportedly saw the child entering the pool area unattended.
She waited with the child for 45 minutes before calling law enforcement. The officer also reported that the child had bruising on his hands and face, along with a burn on the back of his hand.
A stroller and diaper bag that belonged to the child's parents were then reportedly found by the officer in the lobby of the hotel. After looking through the items to find identification for the child's parents, the officer allegedly found a small plastic bag with a crystal substance in it.
The substance later reportedly field-tested positive for methamphetamine. The officer then allegedly found syringes, with some being uncapped with drug residue.
More syringes were then allegedly located in a different pocket of the bag.
The officer then reportedly waited with the child for about 20 minutes before Zanger arrived back at the hotel. Zanger was then arrested and after a search of the bag she was carrying, the officer allegedly found several more syringes, with one being filled with a clear substance.
According to the probable cause statement, the child had bruising on his cheeks, forehead, and a deep, scabbed burn mark on the back of his right hand. There was also bruising on the child's left hand, and bruising on both forearms in the shape of finger marks.
In an interview with Zanger, she allegedly told police that she was in the bathroom of the hotel attempting to use methamphetamine while officers were with her child. The child's father was reportedly supposed to be watching the child, but he was not.
When asked about the burn on the back of the child's hand, Zanger reportedly told police that while trying to smoke meth she burnt the child's hand with a butane torch on accident.
After a warrant for a urine test on Zanger was obtained, it reportedly tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and opiates. She allegedly admitted to using both methamphetamine and heroin that same day.
Zanger is actively being held at the Utah County Jail on no bail with charges that include two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse -- inflicting serious injury, and reckless endangerment.