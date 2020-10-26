A week ago, Nate and Taylor Rhoades — along with their 9-month-old child, Benny — decided to participate in a treasure hunt through the Treasure Finders app.
Going into it, the couple was just looking to get involved in a fun activity and get some fresh air, but they weren’t expecting that, at the end of the day, they would walk away with the $1,000 grand prize.
The hunt that they participated in was the first live event for Treasure Finders and was designed as a one-day event. The hunt started at 8 a.m. and the treasure was found around 1 p.m.
To find the treasure, participants had to use the app to complete quests, or mini-treasure hunts, in order to receive a clue to the large, more evasive prize.
The quests involve local businesses, parks and others, allowing those businesses the chance to give out coupons. If participants used the coupon at the business, they received an additional clue.
According to Treasure Finders, the hunt included about 50 participating local businesses who received 5,000 visits in total.
“We had found out about it just walking through downtown Provo, and we saw a sign,” Nate Rhoades said of how they discovered the app. “We thought it would be something fun to do so we had done a couple of the regular hunts to get familiar. Then that day we went to the Riverwoods because we suspected there would be hunts closer to there. We started going through the clues, trying to get to the bigger clues.”
Along the way, the family had a fun time trying to solve the quests, with the ultimate goal of discovering the treasure. They were led to a number of local businesses along the way, dealing with clues of various difficulties, some even requiring them to speak like a pirate.
The couple’s favorite quest was in the middle of a parking structure.
“One that was kind of fun is there was a mini-hunt for the Orem University Mall,” Taylor Rhoades said. “Typically, when you’re doing the mini-hunt, it’s sending you to an actual business or park location, but this particular clue, it sounded like it was literally in the middle of the parking lot. We’re like, ‘What the heck, this is such a weird clue,’ and then sure enough, we drove to the middle of the parking lot, and it took us a few times, but that was the spot.”
They said it was fun to reach the little accomplishments of completing the quests, and it acted as good exercise to get their brains thinking. The hunt also acted as a great activity to get out of the house and experience local areas and businesses.
“It was just nice to get out of the house, and we both like crime stuff, so it kind of feeds that,” Taylor said.
Nate added they enjoy true crime podcasts and various other crime television shows. They laughed and admitted their love of true crime did not help much.
However, their relationship and teamwork was significantly advantageous throughout the treasure hunting process.
“It’s just bouncing off ideas, talking through them and seeing if your partner could poke holes in it,” Nate said. “There was a big motivating factor of liking that clue or your guess, and then, there was sometimes where that was the dumb answer.”
Their biggest takeaway from the day was to follow your gut.
“I feel like our gut was right most of the time and then you question it and veer off course,” Taylor said. “That was the biggest takeaway.”
At the end of the day, the couple said it was all for fun, with a light-hearted and team-building aspect to it.
The $1,000 prize is just a nice bonus.
“We’ll probably treat ourselves to a nice dinner, but really one of the motivating factors was to win so we could pay off medical bills from having a baby,” Taylor said. “It’s expensive.”
She said the prize pays down a significant amount of their bills. It was a nice finish to an activity that allowed the family to get out of the house for some safe and socially distanced fun.
The couple said they would definitely do another treasure hunt through Treasure Finders in the future.