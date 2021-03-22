The suspect involved in the Pleasant Grove standoff that lasted six hours last week, 37-year-old Robert Sterling Clark, is being held at the Utah County Jail on charges of attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful discharging of a firearm with no bail.
On March 16, Clark reportedly shot a rifle in the air and later pointed the rifle at bystanders in the area of 550 East and 500 North in Pleasant Grove.
According to the probable cause statement from the incident, Clark then reportedly shot at a vehicle as it was driving by and also shot at his neighbor's house.
As officers arrived on the scene at Clark's house, he was reportedly seen by witnesses on the second-floor balcony shooting the rifle several more times.
Clark is no stranger to the Pleasant Grove Police Department, as he has allegedly been contacted multiple times in the past and has a history of mental illness, domestic violence and drug use. He is also, according to family members, schizophrenic and could possibly be autistic.
He had also reportedly not been taking his medication for the past several months.
As a perimeter was set up at the home, Clark also reportedly fired his rifle several more times, including at officers.
Clark then retreated into the residence, but allegedly exited the back door of the house to fire his rifle toward officers. He allegedly stated that he saw the officers on the scene as a threat, according to the probable cause statement.
As SWAT negotiators tried to convince Clark to exit his residence, he refused and reportedly said that he was prepared with a lot of ammo to kill them all if law enforcement entered the residence.
The SWAT team then used gas to try and get Clark to exit the home, but after the efforts failed, SWAT members breached the door and reportedly saw Clark holding a shotgun in the front room.
Clark then dropped the shotgun and was taken into custody.
In summary, Clark allegedly shot at his neighbor, a passing car, and four officers in his backyard.
He reportedly told law enforcement that he does not trust the local police because they eat zombie flesh, adding that his neighbor is making zombie meat in his backyard with a zombie pond.
The charges filed against Clark include 4 counts of attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and unlawful discharging of a firearm. He is currently being held without bail.