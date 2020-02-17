Slick roads and multiple crashes resulted in a messy Monday morning commute in Utah County.
“Ice-covered roads have resulted in a large number of crashes on the I-15 corridor,” Colonel Michael Rapich wrote on Twitter. “Multiple crashes in Utah County have resulted in short closures of I-15 to allow snow plows to clear the road. Please be cautious, they are working to get you safe where you need to be.”
I-15 in Lehi was intermittently closed in both directions throughout the morning.
The Utah Highway Patrol reported that between midnight and 8:30 a.m., about 55 crashes were reported along the I-15 corridor, with most of those happening in Utah County.
“State Troopers and UDOT are working as fast as they can to get the crashes moved off and roadways open. Watch for intermittent lane closures & emergency vehicles,” UHP posted on Twitter.