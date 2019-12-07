The skies were pretty clear with temperatures around 28 degrees as Sundance Mountain Resort opened its 2019-2020 season on Friday.
The resort opened two operating lifts as well as offering variable terrain and a handle tow for beginners. Sundance started with skiing, but expanded the resort’s reach to include summer activities, the Sundance Institute and the Sundance Film Festival.
A chance of snow is expected this weekend sometime Saturday night and Sunday. New snow accumulation is possible up to an estimated 1 to 3 inches.
2019 marked the 50th anniversary year since Robert Redford bought the Sundance land in 1969.
As part of the 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards, the Conde Nast Traveler named the year-round resort as the number one ski resort in the U.S. and Canada.
“We are humbled and grateful to receive this honor from Conde Nast Traveler readers,” said Chad Linebaugh, president and general manager of Sundance Mountain Resort in a press release. “As a family owned resort, this type of recognition is very meaningful. We appreciate that readers who voted seem to appreciate our founder, Robert Redford’s vision of creating a community that combines art, nature and recreation.”