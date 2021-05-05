Mountain View Hospital in Payson was recently recognized with its 12th consecutive A in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, giving the hospital its sixth consecutive year with an A grade in protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
“We are very committed to the LeapFrog scoring system because I think it puts the patient at the very front of healthcare and what we’re doing,” Chief Nursing Officer Katie King said. “We strive for that A grade, and I look forward to it every six months, so it’s really exciting to see it again especially in light of the COVID-19 year and the challenges that brought.”
The grading is done twice a year, with changes being made to the criteria regularly to keep hospitals connected to the various aspects of the grading. King said that while the criteria may change for the grading, those changes are worked on every day at the hospital to ensure patient safety and care are at the center of everything done.
King is a nurse by trade and considers the patient safety and experience scores to be a direct grade of the work being done at the hospital. With staff seeing those grades, it speaks to performance and the things that the staff does on a daily basis, according to King.
She continued, saying that staff strives for excellence and cares for patients as if they are family.
“I’m very proud of our staff here and how they’ve come through this year,” King said. “There have been highs, lows, and a lot of challenges, but through it all, they always speak up and they always do what is right. When they have concerns or feel like we need to look at a process or the way we are doing things, they call us and they tell us or talk to us when we round. It’s evident that putting our patients first is what they do, and I’ve been really proud of them. When COVID-19 came on, it came on so quickly and policy changes were made every day. We were looking at personal protective equipment, visitation, and how we best care for the patients while making sure we followed CDC guidelines.”
The staff spoke up to King throughout the pandemic if something didn’t feel right, which she said showed the care they provide is important to each staff member.
When asked about how the hospital is looking to perform moving forward, King chuckled and said that she does not know if she would accept anything less than an A.
King felt that this achievement for the hospital is a good story to tell, adding that Mountain View Hospital is a hidden gem in Utah County.