Winter weather is causing traffic problems throughout the northern end of Utah County.
The Utah Highway Patrol reported that troopers responded to "numerous" crashes Friday morning after a winter storm rolled into the area.
UHP said that as of 7:15 a.m., troopers were responding to 11 crashes, none of which had reported injuries.
"If you've been involved in an accident down there and your vehicle is drivable, please move it off to the next exit and call 911. Otherwise, call 911, be patient, and remain in your vehicle with your seatbelt on," UHP said on Twitter.
The Alpine School District Thursday night sent a two-hour delay advisory to parents, warning that school could start late if road conditions warranted it, but informed parents and students Friday morning that all schools would start at regular times.
However, buses in the Highland/Alpine/Suncrest area of Alpine School District were all delayed by 20-30 minutes because of snowy roads.