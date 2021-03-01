As the COVID-19 vaccination allotments for each county in the state continue to grow, the Utah County Health Department has been busy expanding vaccination capabilities in preparation.
This was shown through a recent partnership with Orem’s Nomi Health to bring new vaccination sites to Orem, Vineyard and Lehi, but now the health department is expanding itself.
Through a partnership with BYU, the former Provo High School location will be turned into a vaccination facility. The current Provo location at the Health Department offices will be moved to the new location, which will allow for more people to receive the vaccine daily.
“That will be the facility that will allow us to have a bigger capacity, bigger throughput, and bigger than the current health department down in Provo,” said Utah County Health Department PIO Aislynn Tolman-Hill.
Right now, the current Provo location handles up to 1,200 vaccinations a day depending on how many vaccines are available for the week. The new site at the old Provo High School could almost double that, with up to 2,200 people being inoculated daily.
These numbers are an estimation that is dependent on the vaccine supply, but Tolman-Hill expects the new site to handle a similar throughput as the Spanish Fork Shopko location.
BYU is also helping out, supplying staff to make sure the facility can get up and running as soon as possible.
“Obviously medical staff is a big component of a vaccination clinic as we have people that are dispensing the vaccination as well as people that are doing the medical evaluation, so they do need to have a clinical or medical background for that,” Tolman-Hill said. “We also need staffing that has this non-medical and non-clinical need for people to do line control and direct people where to go. We do certainly have volunteers and individuals from BYU that will be helping with that as well. We couldn’t be more grateful because it truly is this massive undertaking.”
Tolman-Hill added that the new location became available through a natural evolution of the partnership between BYU and the county Health Department. The two have been working together for almost a year with contact tracing efforts and the partnership helped lead to this expansion.
“BYU is grateful for the opportunity to assist our community leaders by providing a location for the Utah County Health Department to use for a mass vaccination site,” a statement from BYU said. “We also look forward to the opportunity our campus community and alumni will have to serve as volunteers for the department at the site.”
As the county’s amount of COVID-19 vaccinations increases, the need for partnerships has been a focus for the department.
The expansion plans have been ongoing but Tolman-Hill added that these partnerships are vital to the department’s success and it is looking into all possible options.
While the new location at the former Provo High School is in the works, there is no official opening date as of Friday.
“Probably early to mid-March,” Tolman-Hill said. “We really do have a lot of work that needs to be done to make sure we have all of the needed resources in place because we have a lot of needs with people getting registered, checked-in, and getting resources for vaccine refrigerators. There’s a lot that needs to be done to make sure that when we go into the site, we can truly be up and running.”
The transition to the new site is expected to be seamless as people receiving their first doses are already being scheduled for their second dose at the new location. An email reminder also will be sent out to those with appointments for their second dose to ensure there are no miscommunications.
Tolman-Hill also mentioned that there is a contract in place for another new vaccination site in American Fork, something the Health Department has been working on to service the northern part of Utah County.
The site will be located at an old Walmart that was turned into a Built Bar warehouse off of 500 East in American Fork. The site is currently owned by the Alpine School District.
“They came to us and wanted to donate the use of this facility,” Tolman-Hill said.
An opening date and information on the American Fork facility was not set in stone, but the warehouse is expected to handle a similar capacity as the new Provo and the Spanish Fork Shopko locations.
Preparations are in place at both facilities to open as soon as possible, according to Tolman-Hill.