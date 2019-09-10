There's a lot to be upset about around Utah County these days.
The cloudy whether has everyone feeling a bit dreary, school has started to pile stress back onto tens of thousands of students and don't even get us started on the road construction.
But despite all of this, according to a recent WalletHub survey, Utah has been rated as the No. 2 happiest state in the nation.
Now, happy is obviously a subjective term, so to put some numbers behind the rankings, WalletHub scored each of the 50 states on three key dimensions: emotional and physical well being; work environment; and community and environment.
Of those three dimensions, 31 metrics were used and graded on a 100-point scale.
Utah, according to the study, has the nation's best ranking for a happiness inducing work environment and the second-best community and environment rank.
To see the whole, happy study, visit WalletHub's site for more information.