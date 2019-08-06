This year’s Alpine Days celebration kicked off the same way it has for the past four years: with a foam party.
For years the Lone Peak Fire Department would assist Alpine Days by spraying water for kids to play in from the top of a high ladder, but a few years ago they switched to spraying foam in the interest of water conservation. The event was met with great success. Mayor Troy Stout said he believes the foam is more fun than water because it’s just something different for the kids.
“I think the kids enjoy the diversity a bit,” he said.
However, for years, the foam used by cities in Utah County for similar events was the same foam used for fighting fires, which is not approved for prolonged contact with human skin.
“It’s not harmful,” said Eva Melton, event and recreation coordinator. “But it’s probably not good for people with sensitive skin.”
When Reed Thompson became the Lone Peak Fire Chief at the end of 2017, he took a stand and made it clear to the city that if they didn’t change the foam to something safer, the fire department would no longer participate. While there haven’t been any issues in past years, Thompson said he has read about the negative effects the foam can have on firefighters.
“Obviously firefighters take that risk just because of their job,” Thompson said. “If we have a known health challenge, then we don’t want to create a problem for our community.”
Besides skin contact, accidental ingestion is also potentially harmful. The foam the firefighters sprayed this year, Melton said, is totally safe to ingest. It’s also a bit cheaper this year, too.
Melton said last year, the previous event and recreation coordinator worked with a “big party foam company” at a great expense. This year, Melton said she found a highly rated, FDA-approved foam on Amazon for around $100.
Unfortunately, Monday’s event wasn’t without its bumps in the road. Although firefighters tested pumping the foam Monday morning, by noon, when the event was supposed to start, it wasn’t working. Thompson said the problem appeared to be with the inline injector system.
Instead, for the bulk of the two hour event, firefighters simply shot water from their hose on high. While a handful of kids were disappointed, after starting a chant of “we want foam,” most of the hundreds of kids in attendance seemed to have just as good of a time cooling off in the water.
And a little before 1:30 p.m., the firefighters were able to pump the foam after all, much to the delight of Alpine’s youngest residents.
“We’re really grateful to the fire department. They’ve been so awesome trying to make this new foam work and figure out how it works,” Melton said. “This is not something that they have to do.”
The area of Creekside Park, where the event took place, will remain barricaded until the end of the week until the water dries up. And although there were some issues this year with the new kind of foam, Melton said she and the fire department will continue to make sure they are using a foam that is safe.
“As long as me and (Thompson) are doing this together, it’s going to be safe.”
Alpine Days has events every day this week, ending with a fireworks show Saturday night. For a full list of events and more information, visit http://www.alpinedays.org/.