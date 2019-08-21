Alpine held a public hearing Tuesday night to receive public input on the city’s decision to raise property taxes in order to fund public safety services.
Alpine City Council made the unanimous decision to approve the raising of property taxes on June 25. The proposed tax would be an increase of 32.89% above the 2018 property tax, affecting both residents and businesses.
It became necessary to add more funds to the Alpine city budget — $423,633, to be exact — to continue to pay for public safety services from the Lone Peak Public Safety District, especially after Cedar Hills opted out of being serviced by the Lone Peak Fire District, a decision which went into effect on July 1.
Ahead of Tuesday night’s Truth in Taxation hearing, an incendiary letter was sent to Alpine residents anonymously.
The letter referred to the Cedar Hills decision to be serviced by the American Fork Fire Department. Cedar Hills has been serviced by the American Fork Police Department for years, and Cedar Hills Mayor Jenney Reese confirmed the city felt the decision made sense, fiscally and considering the physical location of the cities. The letter demanded to know why the city wasn’t seeking other options, such as also being serviced by American Fork, a suggestion which Lone Peak Fire Chief Reed Thompson was quick to denounce.
“American Fork has no interest in taking on Alpine City,” he said.
City council members answered questions brought up by the letter such as the American Fork Fire Department question, and a question as to what recommendations the city made to the Lone Peak Public Safety District about reducing the budget. Mayor Troy Stout pointed out many of the questions raised in the anonymous letter had been answered in previous city council meetings.
“We share the burden. We do take the decision very seriously,” he said.
One woman stood up to give her comments and said because the letter was anonymous, she “assumed it was deceitful.” She was entirely for the property tax raise, even suggesting the city council was being still too modest.
“I think that people here are living in a bubble,” she said. “There’s no such thing as something for nothing ... (Alpine) won’t be (a nice community) if we’re going to be such skin flints, if we won’t pay for what we get.”
On the whole, residents who commented were supportive of the tax increase, and many of them took time during their comments to personally thank both Lone Peak Police Chief Brian Gwilliam and Thompson, both of whom gave short presentations explaining what the property tax would fund for both departments.
“There’s been a shrinking pool of qualified police applicants, especially in Utah,” Gwilliam said. Much of the proposed police department budget would go to raise starting wages for officers, and allow the department to offer a 401K plan.
The fire department total costs actually did decrease, and the budget was trimmed, but Alpine simply has to absorb more costs without Cedar Hills sharing the burden, roughly an 80% increase.
After an hour of hearing from residents, many of whom had questions but were satisfied with answers from Stout, Thompson and others, the city council voted unanimously to approve the budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Councilwoman Carla Merrill shared some of the final comments, hammering home a point made by several other in attendance, that Alpine is typically a city very strict with its budget, and that this wasn’t something they could have made a 10-year plan for.
“As much as I hate tax increases, this is something that needs to be done,” she said.