The Alpine School District Board of Education voted to amend a 2016 bond project plan to help a struggling school Tuesday.
After some lengthy discussion, the board voted to approve Resolution 2020-005, which authorizes a change to the project plan from a bond approved in 2016.
In past years, the data has projected that Black Ridge would maintain a larger student population than Sage Hills Elementary School, and for this reason the board previously prioritized the construction of an elementary school in Eagle Mountain.
New student enrollment data, however, has indicated that South Saratoga Springs has a greater need than Eagle Mountain at this time.
As of Feb. 26, Sage Hills has surpassed Black Ridge Elementary School in the number of students, leading Black Ridge by 15. Projects indicate, however, that by 2024, Sage Hills will have around 425 additional students while Black Ridge will have about 295 more students.
The district closely watches student population for schools that hit around 800 students. Board member Sarah Beeson said the district currently has 12 schools with over 900 students each.
For this reason, Resolution 2020-005 proposes a change within the bond that would shift priority to Sage Hills in Saratoga Springs. The change also includes purchasing a 12-acre plot of land in Saratoga Springs for the construction of the school.
Board President Scott Carlson said since last fall the district has been looking at alternative solutions to help Sage Hills with the overcrowding concerns it is experiencing. The district assessed the viability of providing the school with a satellite or a road through the playground and back area.
The small size of the Sage Hills site — with it being about 8 acres — would have made the satellite option a “considerable undertaking,” and the construction of a potential road through the school’s playground would be incredibly expensive as the road would have to cut through a hill.
After reviewing all of the options and preparing a presentation for the community on potential satellites as a solution, Carlson said a property in Saratoga Springs went on the market. Carlson proposed purchasing the 12-acre plot of land for $125,000 per acre.
This will also give the district an opportunity to look for an ideal location for the Black Ridge Elementary School in Eagle Mountain. Carlson said it would be more beneficial for the district to find property for the school more to the north or east as foreseen developments, including a four-lane highway, raise concerns.
Typography of the land and access to utilities, such as water, could also pose infrastructure challenges.
“If the growth is slowing, could we acquire better property to alleviate Black Ridge and maybe take care some of the additional growth?” Carlson asked.
The resolution required a two-thirds vote to pass. Board member Julie King motioned to approve the changes to the 2016 bond and member Beeson seconded the motion before it was unanimously approved.
Now that the resolution has been approved, the district would begin working to finalize a contract to acquire land to build an elementary school for that area. Once the land has been secured, building plans will need to be approved by the city. The Alpine School District currently has a civil engineer working on the plans.
“We don’t want to overbuild in that area,” Carlson said. “We want to accommodate the growth in that area.”
Beeson told fellow board members and meeting attendees that she is appreciative both of the Black Ridge community’s readiness to help another school in need and of the Sage Hills faculty and staff who were not afraid to speak up when they noticed a great need.
“I was really impressed with our Black Ridge community,” she said. “They saw the numbers, they saw the logic behind it, and they were compassionate enough to say, ‘We see there’s a greater need somewhere else, and we’re willing to wait.’ It speaks volumes to our taxpayers, to our stakeholders, to our parents.”
The district expects the new Sage Hills Elementary School to be complete by 2021, while Black Ridge would continue to be a priority on the 10-year capital plan.