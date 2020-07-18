Michael Sean Covey and his family found a trail less traveled at the untimely death of his sister Rachel Covey on Sept. 6, 2012.
While no family should have to bury a 21-year-old sister, daughter and granddaughter with a world of hope in front of her, depression took that hope away.
Instead of moving on with their lives that could have concealed hidden tears of regret and sorrow, Michael Sean and his family chose to bring light and a legacy to his sister’s name and her passion for animals in a non-profit foundation called Bridle Up Hope.
Rachel Covey found solace with animals and was training to be a veterinarian technician at the time of her death.
“We said, ‘Let’s start a charity that honors Rachel’s life’,” Michael Sean Covey said. “We started to formalize a curriculum that also incorporated the 7 Habits.”
Grandfather, the late Stephen R. Covey, formulated the "7 Habits of Highly Effective People." It has become an international guide to life for many.
Bridle Up Hope’s mission is to help young women learn to be proactive as they deal with their depression and bond with horses, as they learn to ride with them and care for them.
Over the past eight years, Bridle Up Hope has helped more than 800 young women gain a healthy vision of their lives and the hope that is ahead for them.
The charity’s curriculum has become so popular, the Coveys are planning on taking it worldwide.
“In the next year we will launch in Kaysville, Pocatello, Idaho; and Mapleton,” Michael Sean Covey said. “There are two small groups that have started in the Caribbean and the Netherlands.”
While the problems with depression and anxiety grow throughout the world, Covey said the interest in Bridle Up Hope also continues to grow.
“We have a lot of people that reach out to us,” he said. “In five years we’ll have five locations in Utah.”
The programs are geared for young women between the ages of 12 and 25 years old. Covey said the three components of the program include riding, serving and the 7 Habits curriculum.
Bridle Up Hope in Alpine has about 18 horses and a trained staff of about 35 life coaches and trainers with an average of 250 students at a time. Together they all reach out to help build those with self-worthiness issues, anxiety and depression.
“We wanted to create a program that was very experiential and not academic,” Covey said. “We have some students that have depression so bad they have a hard time talking.”
Covey said one parent who brought their daughter to the program left her and said, “Good luck, she doesn’t talk.”
“The first lesson she came to the barn and the first half of her time she didn’t talk,” Covey said. “The second half she was talking all the time.”
The difference was the interaction with the horses. Covey said many of the girls come in with their heads down, but during the 14-week course they meet new friends, share with the chores, and are loved unconditionally by the horses.
“They (the horses) seem to be aware of how you are feeling,” Covey said. “It’s an amazing teaching opportunity.”
The cost for the 14-week program is $2,500. However, because Covey and his family know there are many families that cannot afford the program, there are scholarships provided.
Covey said he wants each girl to know they are important.
“We don’t want the girls to feel like a project,” Covey said. “Talk therapy works for maybe 50%, but 50% are desperate for a non-clinical approach to learn how to cope. They say that a dog is man’s best friend, well a horse is a girl’s best friend.”
Covey said they are creating a safe place for girls as many of them also have been abused.
“It’s a place where they don’t have to worry about their hair, or being on Instagram," Covey said. "This is an unexpected journey. I never thought I’d be doing this.”
Covey invites those who need help to check out the Bridle Up Hope program.
“There are scholarships for 75% of our students,” he said. “We never turn anyone away. We ask them to pay what they can.”
Bridle Up Hope had to shut down for two months during the current COVID-19 pandemic, but has recently reopened.
Bridle Up Hope is located at 1141 E. Watkins Lane, in Alpine. For information visit its website at http://bridleuphope.org