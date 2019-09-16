Two men riding motorcycles were transported to the hospital with critical injuries Sunday after crashing into a vehicle near Highland.
Around 11:30 a.m., the motorcyclists were traveling west in Highland along Timpanogos Highway and turned south on North Country Boulevard.
At the same time, a four-door sedan started to turn north on the same road after stopping at an intersection along Country Club Drive.
Both motorcyclists slammed into the sedan as the vehicle turned left, said Lone Peak Police Sgt. Dave Ventrano. Although the men were wearing helmets, both sustained critical injuries on the lower areas of their bodies.
One man was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital while the other motorcyclist was initially transported by ground and then flown to the hospital.
As of Monday morning, the current condition of the two men is unknown.