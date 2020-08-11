The Alpine School District Board of Education met Tuesday in a Truth in Taxation hearing to determine if it would be raising the property taxes of home and business owners in the district.
After several impassioned pleas from residents throughout the district and particularly from the Vivian Park area, the School Board voted 6 to 1 in favor of the tax increase. Board member Julie King was the only nay vote.
According to the taxation proposal, a homeowner with a home valued at $350,000, the average cost of a home in the district, would pay an additional $38.00 a year or $3.30 a month.
The tax increase money is slated mostly to help give teachers a pay increase and to help with programs in the classroom.
With a decrease in budget from the state and waiting for Tuesday’s taxation hearing results, teachers in the Alpine District have still not signed contracts for the school year that starts in one week.
School districts in Utah County receive the largest portion of total property taxes collected, 67%, while the rest goes to the county, municipalities, the Central Utah Water Conservancy District and other special districts.
Many of the public concerns centered around the home valuations by the Utah County Assessor and the new statewide tax assessment of vacation or second homes at 100%.
Resident Carla Harding asked that the district use taxpayer money more responsibly. She has three homes. She said she was OK with the first home’s increase of $87 a year, but the other two increased by $1,450 and $1,513.
Board President S. Scott Carlson, told the audience that it was on the County Tax Assessor and Commissioners for raising the valuations on homes and the county taxes.
One gentleman, who own three properties in Vivian Park but has lived 20 years for the majority of the year with his family in Cambodia, said his children get just as good an education as they do here with much less.
The board also discussed whether it should bond this year, but there was some concern that bonding along with an increase in taxes is too much in one year, particularly 2020 where the COVID-19 pandemic has caused employment concerns.
A handful of residents that took the mic said if they passed the tax increase the money needs to go to the teachers and not to build structures.
Boardmember Sara Hacken said she was sympathetic to the tax dilemma.
“Incomes are tenuous and there has been employment loss,” Hacken said. “We’re being very frugal with your money. We’re not building Taj Mahals. Our buildings are built to last 50 to 70 years.”
Alpine School District has a Triple A rating and an award-winning finance team, according to Sam Jarman, superintendent.
“We are one of the fastest-growing places in the country,” Jarman said. “We are trying to be good stewards.”
Boardmember Ada S. Wilson noted that the district is just coming out of the deep cuts and issues from the 2008 recession.
“Like all of you, we suffered during the recession of 2008,” Wilson said. “This district is just catching up from cuts that were deep during that recession.”
Carlson also noted that with COVID, the district has less in the budget from the state and has worked hard on cutting things with the least impact. He did say that he was thankful the cuts weren’t as dramatic as initially feared.