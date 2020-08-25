With schools open for just about two weeks, the Alpine School District is seeing some cases of COVID-19, but not enough to cause concern.
“As of today, we have 19 positive COVID-19 cases throughout 91 schools,” said Kimberly Bird, district spokesperson. “To keep this in perspective, we have 81,000 students and approximately 70,000 are participating in face-to-face learning options.”
Of the 19 positive cases, two are reported in elementary schools and 17 in secondary schools.
With high school football games approaching this weekend, Bird said all district teams are doing well so far and all games are on.
Bird added, “It is important to note that our schools are spread over 14 municipalities in Utah County. Although we are grateful our numbers are staying low, we need the parent’s continued help supporting this effort in keeping children home if they show any symptoms.”
Parents are asked to monitor their children every morning. Parents are asked to take temperatures. If a temperature is over 100.4 degrees, or the child is showing any one of the symptoms, they are to stay home, according to David Stephenson, district spokesperson.
The Utah County Health Department has added new symptoms as of Aug. 23 for schools. The list of symptoms include:
- a cough
- fever or chills
- muscle or body aches
- new loss of taste or smell
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- sore throat
- congestion or runny nose
- diarrhea
- fatigue
- headache
- nausea or vomiting
These symptoms are the criteria to get tested for COVID-19, according to the UCHD. Symptoms can range from mild to more severe.
“At this time when COVID-19 is circulating in the community, it is important that you not dismiss any of these symptoms, but rather get tested to rule out COVID-19,” the health department stated.
Stephenson said the district appreciates everything parents are doing to check their child’s well-being each morning before they leave for school.
“We are begging parents if kids are showing one symptom to please keep them home,” Stephenson added.
If a child has been exposed to someone with COVID-19, they are to stay home for two weeks.
“Our protocols and procedures would follow like this: If a student or staff member in the K-12 school system tests positive for COVID-19, the health department follows the COVID-19 School Manual guidance. The positive staff or student is required to isolate right away and not go to school or work,” Bird said.
The school manual says, “Parents of students, teachers, or employees who are either at higher risk or have been exposed to the person who tested positive will be notified by either the health department or the school Point Of Contact. (Only those who came in to close contact with the person who tested positive will be notified).”
At present Bird said there are some at home and quarantined because of source tracking.
Each school has a nurse on hand and a special area if a child needs to be quarantined while they wait for a parent or guardian to take them home.
“The Point of Contact will notify any other student or students, parents, teachers, or employees who may have been exposed to the person who tested positive,” the manual said. “The POC will provide guidance on how long they should quarantine, how to check for symptoms, and when to consider testing.”
Close contact means a person closer than 6 feet from someone who tested positive for COVID-19 for 15 minutes or longer. Anyone who has close contact with a person who has COVID-19 up to 2 days before he or she had symptoms or tested positive is considered exposed and should quarantine for 14 days.
Bird and Stephenson are hopeful numbers in the district will stay low. It appears from what they have seen in the schools they have visited that everyone is wearing masks and following distancing rules and using hand sanitizer or washing hands frequently.