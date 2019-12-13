Amazon deliveries in Utah County will soon get a boost.
Amazon Logistics will open a new Utah Delivery Station in American Fork, allowing for deliveries to be sped up in the Utah County area, according to an announcement from the company.
The Delivery Station is being built to meet a growing number of orders, according to the announcement.
The facility is also expected to create hundreds of part-time and full-time jobs. Pay will start at $15 an hour.
People are able to create their own businesses or become independent contractors delivering Amazon packages.
The station will open next year.
Officials with Amazon Logistics were not available for comment Friday.